Syqe Medical Receives Regulatory Approval to Release World's First Drug Delivery Device for Precise Dosing of Cannabis

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syqe Medical, a leading pharma-tech company, today announced the launch of the world's first pharmaceutical-grade metered-dose cannabis inhaler in Israel, empowering physicians to prescribe precise dosages meeting pharmaceutical standards. The debut of this drug delivery device reflects Syqe's mission to transform medical cannabis into a mainstream medical treatment.

This benchmark news is the culmination of eight years of research and development – including rigorous testing through multiple clinical trials – including four years of paving a novel regulatory path. The Syqe Inhaler and supporting clinical research is poised to unlock the global medical cannabis market by eliminating uncertainty surrounding dosage administration and alleviating physician concerns with regards to adverse events and psychoactivity. In turn, this will enable greater physician adoption of medical cannabis. Syqe's breakthrough drug delivery technology introduces complex respiration technique automation, electronic selective dosing and remote clinical monitoring and dose control, significantly expanding the applicability of this platform well beyond cannabis.

"80% of cannabis patients inhale the plant. For too long, physicians who wish to treat these patients have been without the most basic clinical knowledge on dosing, efficacy and adverse events of cannabis," says Perry Davidson, CEO and Founder of Syqe Medical. "For eight years Syqe has been developing proprietary technologies for the administration of raw plants, and through our clinical trials we were able to determine the recommended dosage of inhaled cannabis down to the microgram. This launch marks the beginning of a new chapter in pain treatment, one in which physicians can confidently prescribe precise dosages of cannabis, and patients can reap the rewards, effectively and responsibly."

The Syqe Inhaler, a non-combustion drug delivery device, has received the world's first ever regulatory approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health as a medical device combined with cannabis, and will be available for purchase by licensed patients in Israel.

The devices will be marketed and distributed by Teva Israel. The cannabis in the Syqe inhaler is produced under controlled pharmaceutical conditions, complying with good manufacturing practices (GMP).

Syqe Medical is an Israeli pharma-tech company developing technologies for the administration of raw plants and pharmaceuticals by inhalation. The company has developed the world's first drug delivery platform, the Syqe Inhaler™, capable of administering metered-doses of plants at pharmaceutical standards. The first plant implemented in this platform is medical cannabis. The company has completed multiple clinical trials demonstrating the precision and efficacy of the platform, while adhering to stringent regulatory standards. This scientific rigor, combined with Syqe Medical's breakthrough technology, intends to enable physicians to leverage the full medical potential of plants, including the future applications of the Syqe platform to many other medications.

