Syra Health Secures $4.75 Million Contract to Bolster Mental Health Services in Washington, D.C.

Syra Health Corp.

05 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare consulting company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today a five-year, $4.75 million contract from the District of Columbia's Department of Behavioral Health (DBH). This contract empowers Syra Health to support DBH's mental health initiatives, including its Supported Employment Program and Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program.

DBH is a critical provider of mental health services, catering to over 22,000 individuals annually, offering prevention, intervention, and treatment services for mental health and substance use disorders. Through this current contract, Syra Health will enhance DBH's Evidence-Based Supported Employment program, helping adults with Serious Mental Illness (SMI) or Substance Use Disorders (SUD) regain employment and independence.

"We're honored to collaborate with the Department of Behavioral Health in Washington, D.C., to strengthen their mental health clinical efforts, allowing them to provide timely care to patients," said Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO at Syra Health. "This healthcare workforce solutions contract underscores our shared commitment to improving mental health services and the well-being of the community."

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH CORP.
Syra Health is a healthcare consulting company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health aims to achieve its goal by becoming a valuable partner to government, payers, providers, life sciences organizations, and academic institutions. Syra Health offers products and services in digital health, behavioral and mental health, population health management, health education, and healthcare workforce. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com. 

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements.' The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Syra Health specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. 

