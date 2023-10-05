Syra Health Secures $4.75 Million Contract to Bolster Mental Health Services in Washington, D.C.

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare consulting company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today a five-year, $4.75 million contract from the District of Columbia's Department of Behavioral Health (DBH). This contract empowers Syra Health to support DBH's mental health initiatives, including its Supported Employment Program and Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program.

DBH is a critical provider of mental health services, catering to over 22,000 individuals annually, offering prevention, intervention, and treatment services for mental health and substance use disorders. Through this current contract, Syra Health will enhance DBH's Evidence-Based Supported Employment program, helping adults with Serious Mental Illness (SMI) or Substance Use Disorders (SUD) regain employment and independence.

"We're honored to collaborate with the Department of Behavioral Health in Washington, D.C., to strengthen their mental health clinical efforts, allowing them to provide timely care to patients," said Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO at Syra Health. "This healthcare workforce solutions contract underscores our shared commitment to improving mental health services and the well-being of the community."

