Syra Health to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare and Investor Conferences

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare consulting company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today that it will take part in four upcoming healthcare and investor conferences. Leaders from Syra Health will participate in the following:

  • Becker's Health IT & Digital Health Conference, October 6, Chicago
  • HLTH Conference and Investor 1:1s, October 8-11, Las Vegas
  • Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference and Investor 1:1s, October 17, Virtual
  • Indiana Hospital Association Annual Conference, October 23-24, Indianapolis

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH CORP.

Syra Health is a healthcare consulting company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health aims to achieve its goal by becoming a valuable partner to government, payers, providers, life sciences organizations, and academic institutions. Syra Health offers products and services in digital health, behavioral and mental health, population health management, health education, and healthcare workforce. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.  

