Syracuse Area Health Acquires Strasburger Orthopaedics, Adds Athletic Trainer to Team

The acquisition was sought by both sides. Syracuse Area Health sought to expand their program to include experts in the latest orthopaedic technologies, with sports medicine and athletic training expertise for quality patient care. Strasburger Orthopaedics hoped to enhance the resources available to their patients, and now benefits from the addition of a highly qualified athletic trainer to their team. The partnership will initially co-brand as Syracuse Area Health – Strasburger Orthopaedics.

"At Strasburger Orthopaedics, we have always focused on providing excellent, personalized health care with a focus on the intersect of athletics and medicine," says Dr. Scott Strasburger, a Nebraska native and former Cornhusker. "By joining with Syracuse Area Health, we now are capable of offering that local-based in-office care with a familiar, family feel, while expanding our athletic support capabilities as Megan integrates into our team."

Dr. Strasburger has long been a pillar of Southeast Nebraska's orthopaedic offerings, delivering leading edge regenerative health and sports medicine treatments. He was one of the first surgeons in Nebraska to train on the NAVIO(R) robotics assisted surgical system for total and partial knee replacement surgery, and remains one of the few in the state offering this option to qualified candidates.

Also offered at Syracuse Area Health - Strasburger Orthopaedics is iovera°, a cryotherapy approach to pain management that targets the nerve responsible for sending pain signals to the brain, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), which can help promote faster wound healing and effective pain relief when used as a joint injection.

"Our practice's mission has always been to provide mobility in motion, with a conservative, holistic model of health care. We always try the least invasive options for joint care when possible, whether that is joint injections, or arthroplasty," says Dr. Strasburger.

Dr. Strasburger believes that being part of Syracuse Area Health will help his practice move even further into the realm of patient education and support. "Together, we can become a primary destination for community and regional health information," he says. "Orthopaedics is just one facet of health care and athletic support. To deliver optimal results, doctors, trainers and athletes need to view the human body as a complete system, not independent parts."

Michael Harvey, Syracuse Area Health CEO, agrees. "We're extremely happy to have Dr. Strasburger and his practice joining our healthcare system. This partnership will provide access both to his skills and his practice's established local feel, which is important in tightly knit communities like Lincoln and Syracuse. We're also excited to welcome Megan Neemann to the Sports Medicine team as we build out our athletic training program."

Neemann has been a certified athletic trainer for 9 years. She completed her undergraduate work at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and received her Master's degree from University of Wyoming. Neemann then spent 5 years as the athletic trainer at Lincoln Christian High School through Bryan Health, followed by two years at Children's Hospital and Medical Center's Lincoln Specialty Pediatric Clinic, working with the Orthopedic, Sports Medicine, and Weight and Wellness programs. Neemann will be working closely with the Syracuse Dunbar Avoca school system to provide athletic training support.

"I am thrilled to be joining Syracuse Area Health and to be working in my home community," says Neemann. "I am beyond excited to be joining such a fantastic team, and am looking forward to seeing where this road leads!"

