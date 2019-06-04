Syracuse, New York, Class-A Industrial Office Property Acquired by NAS Investment Solutions

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor of high-quality real estate investment properties, has acquired a Class-A, 55,000 square-foot, industrial office, manufacturing and warehouse property in North Syracuse, New York. Assuming responsibilities for asset management and property management for the newly acquired property is National Asset Services, (NAS) one of the Nation's leading commercial real estate companies.

7279 William Barry Blvd is a Class-A Industrial Property acquired by NAS Investment Solutions

Built in 2008 and recently expanded in 2015, the property consists of 40,000 square feet of office space and 15,000 square feet of light manufacturing and warehousing. The property is 100% leased to a NASDAQ publicly listed company and occupied by the corporate headquarters of a technology company that serves as a major supplier to the healthcare market.

Located at 7279 William Barry Boulevard, the property is situated within a 425-acre office and industrial park adjacent to the Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

Structured as a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST), the property is available to accredited investors seeking 1031 exchange property or as a viable investment alternative that performs independently from stock market fluctuations. The property also qualifies for accredited, self-directed IRA investors.

"We're excited to be part of the Syracuse real estate market. This property represents a real opportunity for clients to invest in an Upstate New York industrial property that is a true Class-A facility, with a publicly traded, credit tenant. The region has experienced a strong increase in commercial real estate development and the Syracuse industrial market is performing consistently well, mirroring the growing demand for industrial product across the United States," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS and NASIS. "As an experienced management company, NAS has a proven track record of maximizing returns for investors while providing superior service to property tenants."

About National Asset Services (NAS)

Since 2008, NAS has served 2,495 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $535 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 164 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 24.2 million square feet, in 29 states. The overall value of NAS' managed portfolio in the company's 11-year history, totals $3.28 billion.

NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS operates regional offices in Orlando, FL and Austin, Texas.

About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry.

For more information about National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com

