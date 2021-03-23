Syracuse Renewed Through Innovative Design Projects

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syracuse has been positively impacted by multiple wayfinding and sign design projects within the past three years. Though this city has seen its share of change over the years, IDS has been proud to be part of some exciting new developments in the city since 2018. Developments that have put the city on the map for architecture and design.

Attention-grabbing signage has recently been installed at the Schine Student Center at Syracuse University. One particularly noteworthy sign is the landmark "Underground" sign, fabricated and installed by ID Signsystems. ID Signsystems recently facilitated, fabricated and installed more than 35 exterior signs for the Syracuse VA Medical Center including: wayfinding signs, large scale channel letter, box signs and electronic message centers.

Syracuse VA Medical Center:

Built in 1953, the medical center is a Syracuse institution that recently received a modernization and upgrade allotment. IDS is supporting this renovation with exterior signs that will update the facility.

Syracuse University Wayfinding System:

Designed in partnership with landscape architects EDR in 2018 and prototyped and fabricated in 2019, this striking wayfinding and identity package established Syracuse University as a forward-thinking institution and reinforces the brand redesign by Gensler.

National Veteran© Research Center (NVRC):

Designed by SHoP, this project is considered to be one of the leading architectural masterpieces built in 2020. Entro designed and developed the signs, which IDS value-engineered, fabricated and installed.

Schine Student Center at Syracuse University:

An architectural masterpiece designed by Mackey Mitchell Architects and finished in 2020, IDS provided prototypes and fabricated exterior and interior signs including the landmark "Underground" sign.

At IDS, we care about the design process and building brand identity. Contact us at: (855) 850-7764 or [email protected] to discuss project needs and explore how IDS can positively impact the ambience and climate of your city!

About ID Signsystems: ID Signsystems has been designing and building innovative sign solutions nationally and internationally since 2005. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, IDS offers client-focused solutions in architectural signage, design and lighting. United by a multi-layered understanding of materials and industry best practice, the IDS team are powerful partners for businesses and organizations developing both their brand and environment.

