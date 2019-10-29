Syracuse Skilled Nursing Facility offers expanded respiratory therapy programing

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With needs of residents changing frequently, one Central New York nursing home is keeping up with the ever changing demand, by providing some of the most comprehensive services in the region.

Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center located on James Street now offers more services to its residents with respiratory disease. Advanced diagnostic testing and monitoring as well as 24 hour on site respiratory therapy staff allows for around the clock services. This allows specialization and success in managing acute and chronic respiratory failure while providing integrated patient education and training to ensure successful rehabilitation and discharge.

"These services assist in the rapid detection and pre-hospitalization management of acute respiratory and cardiac conditions enabling the residents to be treated in place by our team of professionals. This leads to safer discharges and better outcomes," stated James Waters, Respiratory Therapist and the programs Director.

Dedicated to traditional values, our experienced team of professionals is committed to providing our residents with the highest quality care available, maintaining our position as a leader in skilled nursing facilities New York and creating a family-like environment for our residents, families, associates and community members.

Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is a premier 440-bed skilled nursing facility located at 918 James Street Syracuse N.Y 13203, offers 24-hour comprehensive inpatient care to residents of all ages, who enjoy the view of the Syracuse city life. Services offered include exceptional short-term rehabilitation for individuals coming from an acute-care setting, as well as superior long-term care and hospice care. Bishops highly trained team of physical, occupational and speech therapists carefully tailor unique recovery programs for each resident.

For more information on Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, tour hours, or general inquiries, kindly contact Taylor Acresti, Admissions Coordinator at Tacresti@bishopcare.com or at 315-474-1561. Kindly visit our newly redesigned website at www.bishopcare.com. Like us at Facebook.com/bishopnursing.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12795796

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center