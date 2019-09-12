Syracuse University, 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer Online Master's Degree in Social Work

"Our future success will be determined by today's innovation," says Vice Chancellor and Provost Michele G. Wheatly. "This includes innovating in the way we teach, the way our students learn and the way they apply the lessons learned within the classroom to professional environments. Our partnership with 2U has positioned us to expand our reach, further our mission, and drive great student outcomes for nearly 5,000 students across five schools and colleges at Syracuse University."

"We are honored to expand our partnership with Syracuse University, an innovative institution with tremendous momentum and a fierce commitment to academic excellence and innovation," said 2U President of University Partnerships Andrew Hermalyn. "Falk College students, faculty, staff and alumni have and continue to leave a lasting impact on the social work profession, and we are proud to extend 2U's work with Syracuse to the school's worthy mission."

Syracuse MSW Online will mirror the university's traditional, rigorous and social justice- leaning program, which trains students to challenge oppression, empower highly vulnerable populations, and create a more just society. Graduates will be prepared to enter a growing profession and work in a wide range of professional environments, including mental health services, hospitals, schools, child welfare, and substance abuse treatment. In partnership with Syracuse University's world-class faculty, the online program will offer a 60-credit curriculum and provide an Advanced Standing track allowing students to complete the MSW degree in 24 months. Students will also perform field placement work alongside experienced practitioners in real-world settings.

"This is an exciting time at Syracuse University and in particular, at the Falk College," says Diane Lyden Murphy, dean of the Falk College. "The needs of today's students are rapidly evolving and we, as an institution, must adapt to ensure our students are successful in the classroom and thrive once they've completed their studies. We are committed to maximizing student access to our graduate programs. More and more of our students are seeking non-traditional or hybrid learning environments and this MSW is exactly what our students need to pursue and achieve an advanced degree in a competitive and constantly in-demand field."

Syracuse MSW Online is anticipated to launch in fall 2021, pending accreditor approval.

About Syracuse University

Syracuse University is a private, international research university with distinctive academics, diversely unique offerings and an undeniable spirit. Located in the geographic heart of New York State, with a global footprint and nearly 150 years of history, Syracuse University offers a quintessential college experience, as well as innovative online learning environments. The scope of Syracuse University is a testament to its strengths. At Syracuse University, we offer a choice of more than 200 majors and 100 minors offered through 13 schools and colleges and 18 online degree programs. We have more than 15,000 undergraduates and 7,500 graduate students, more than a quarter of a million alumni in 160 countries and a student population from all 50 U.S. states and 123 countries. For more information, please visit syracuse.edu .

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 250 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com . #NoBackRow

