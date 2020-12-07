Syracuse University, Laurel Springs School Launch New Dual-Enrollment Options for High School Students

Through its partnership with Syracuse University, Laurel Springs plans to offer enrolled students several multidisciplinary courses that will be delivered online and incorporate synchronous discussion with professors and undergraduate students, including:

Introduction to Computing Systems

Global Leadership

Living Writers

The Natural Environment

Probability and Statistics for the Liberal Arts

Social Psychology

"As we continue to build on our dual-enrollment program at Laurel Springs, we are thrilled to partner with a leader in higher education—Syracuse University," said Jane Ferris, Ed.D., Dean of Students at Laurel Springs. "We constantly seek to develop our students with new programs, rigorous courses, and opportunities for growth at Laurel Springs, and these dual-enrollment options offered through Syracuse University will deliver new academic challenges and opportunities for collaboration that transcend the typical high school experience."

In addition to collaboration with professors, college students, and like-minded peers, Laurel Springs students who pursue dual enrollment with Syracuse University have the benefits of demonstrating success in high-level academics and earning extra weight in their grade-point average calculations. Students can also sharpen their critical thinking skills and potentially earn college credit while saving on future higher education costs.

"The exciting and fully remote dual-enrollment partnership with Laurel Springs will introduce the rigor of Syracuse University's collegiate academics to students who are already well-versed in online learning," said Ryan O. Williams, Ph.D., Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at Syracuse University. "Laurel Springs students have already met the challenges of developing their confidence and taking ownership of their learning, and dual-enrollment courses will empower them to expand upon these skills."

For students and families who are interested in pursuing an education with Laurel Springs and earning college credit through dual enrollment, please contact the Admissions team at 800-377-5890 or visit the school's website .

About Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs School is a fully accredited private online school offering a challenging K-12 and Postgraduate academic program that engages global learners and values students as individuals. Our school is designed for the college preparatory student who wishes to grow and excel academically and personally while maintaining a flexible schedule. Laurel Springs has an outstanding record of placing its graduates into selective colleges and universities of their choice in the U.S. and throughout the world.

To learn more about Laurel Springs School, visit www.laurelsprings.com .

About Syracuse University

Syracuse University is a private research university that advances knowledge across disciplines to drive breakthrough discoveries and breakout leadership. Our collection of 13 schools and colleges with more than 200 customizable majors closes the gap between education and action so students can take on the world. In and beyond the classroom, we connect people, perspectives and practices to solve interconnected challenges with interdisciplinary approaches. Together, we're a powerful community that moves ideas, individuals and impact beyond what's possible.

To learn more about Syracuse University, visit www.syracuse.edu .

SOURCE Laurel Springs School

