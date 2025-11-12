Syren Spreads Launches the First-Ever Spoonable Adaptogenic Beauty Chocolate--Making Self-Care Indulgent and Effective

Crafted by chefs and rooted in confectionery science, this indulgent spoonable chocolate supplement blends functional mushrooms with powerful botanicals, celebrated for their skin-supporting benefits, to revitalize skin from the inside out.

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syren Spreads, a new edible beauty brand, is redefining self-care with the first-ever spoonable adaptogenic and botanical beauty chocolate set to officially launch on December 1, 2025. Designed to feel more like a treat than a task, this product transforms wellness routines into daily indulgence—without compromising on efficacy.

With growing pill fatigue driving consumers away from traditional formats, Syren Spreads is a first-of-its-kind spoonable dietary supplement combining research backed adaptogens and botanicals with a decadent chocolate hazelnut base. Designed to make beauty-from-within routines indulgent and effortless, it delivers effective nutrition in a format consumers crave while blending proven benefits with pure indulgence.

"Today's wellness routines often feel more like work than self-care," said Meg Castellon, co-founder and CEO of Syren Spreads. "Research clearly shows that people want rituals they look forward to, not regimens they forget. Syren Spreads turns time-honored botanical ingredients into a delicious beauty ritual people actually crave–a daily self-care moment that's both indulgent and effective."

Syren Spreads combines 2,400mg of adaptogens per serving including Tremella Mushroom, Astragalus Root, Gotu Kola, and Bamboo Silica—leveraging both traditional wisdom and science-supported research on their roles in skin hydration, balance, and radiance. Enhanced with nourishing hazelnuts, antioxidant-rich cacao, and healthy plant fats, each spoonful is smooth and simple to enjoy, with no grittiness or herbal aftertaste.

Key Benefits & Differentiators:

First-of-its-kind format: The only chef-made, spoonable chocolate supplement for beauty and wellness.

Research backed adaptogens and botanicals: Each jar features Tremella Mushroom, Astragalus Root, Gotu Kola, and Bamboo Silica–botanical and fungal ingredients supported by emerging research for skin health and resilience.

Sensory-first experience: Silky, rich chocolate hazelnut base makes daily self-care something to look forward to, not tolerate.

Nutrient dense & versatile: Each serving offers vegan, non-GMO, and low-sugar nutrition—simply taken by the spoon to support your daily beauty and wellness routine.

Syren Spreads will be available for purchase starting December 1, 2025 at www.syrenspreads.co, with nationwide shipping and subscription options. For more details or to experience the future of edible beauty, visit www.syrenspreads.co.

About Syren Spreads

Syren Spreads was founded to reimagine beauty from within as a luxurious, enjoyable ritual, not just another supplement regimen. Crafted by chefs and rooted in confectionery science, Syren Spreads brings research-backed results and sensory pleasure together—supporting both skin health and daily delight.

