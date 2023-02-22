Syria & Turkey Earthquake: Sewa International Raises $60,000; Partner to Serve Meals to Victims

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sewa International has raised $60,000 to help Turkey and Syria earthquake victims till now. Sewa has $45,000 through its website and $15,000 in its Facebook fundraising campaign. Volunteers from Sewa International's partner organization, Food For Life (FFL), have started relief work in the earthquake-hit areas, serving about 800-1200 meals daily in villages near Antakya, the capital of Hatay Province.

Sewa's partner ISKCON's Food For Life volunteers (right) serving earthquake survivors (left) near Antakya, Turkey. Sewa International's partner organization ISKCON's Food For Life volunteer preparing food in a village near Antakya

FFL is an International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) initiative and the world's most extensive vegetarian food distribution program serving millions of meals daily, serving people in 65 countries.

In addition, Sewa Houston's AmeriCorps team organized a donation drive on February 18 and collected food, clothes, hygiene items, tents, hand warmers, shoes, and baby necessities. The team is working with the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC) to deliver more than 200 boxes containing these items to Turkey and Syria through a Turkish Airlines flight.

Meanwhile, FFL volunteers from Hungary and Turkey drove a giant truck filled with cooking equipment, rice, beans, fresh vegetables, 5,000 liters of water, and other essential supplies and arrived in Antakya on February 12. They worked with the local community to identify Harbiye and two other adjoining villages to start their relief work, according to Swadesh Katoch, Sewa International's Vice President for Disaster Relief.

According to Katoch, the Turkish Ministry of Interior's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidenty (AFAD) has requested FFL to serve in Hatay. Three FFL volunteers from Turkey and four Hungarian FFL cooks, including the FFL Director from Budapest, drove about 15 hours from Istanbul to Antakya.

"ISKCON Turkey Food for Life is incredibly grateful for the generous support of Sewa USA. Our partnership with Sewa is providing much needed relief to the people who have been left with nothing. Sewa USA was one of the very first organizations to get actively involved in offering funds to keep the wheels rolling," said Caitanya Chandra Das, coordinator of Turkey earthquake relief efforts from ISKCON's Food For Life.

"We are working with Sewa Canada, Sewa Europe, and ISKCON's FFL to assist the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. We endeavor to provide relief to people during disasters and work with them to help them rebuild their lives. With support from our donors, partners, and volunteers, Sewa can make a real impact, as it has done so in response to many other disasters worldwide," Arun Kankani, Sewa International's President said. He appealed for donations to help Turkish and Syrian communities in need.

About Sewa International

Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c)(3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.

