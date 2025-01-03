Syrian-Americans and the Honorable Antony J. Blinken, the Secretary of State, Convene in Washington, D.C. to Discuss Syria's Future Post-Assad
News provided bySyrian Americans
Jan 03, 2025, 17:30 ET
WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a group of Syrian-Americans representing a diverse coalition of organizations and communities, convened with the Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken to discuss Syria's future following the historic fall of the Assad regime. Held at the U.S. Department of State, the meeting signifies a pivotal step in fostering collaboration between the U.S. government and the Syrian-American community to address Syria's transition and recovery.
With the Assad regime's oppressive 54-year rule officially ended, Syrians are navigating an unprecedented transition toward freedom, unity, and democracy. The discussion addressed immediate and long-term challenges critical to ensuring a stable, inclusive, and prosperous Syria.
The key priorities discussed in the meeting included reopening the U.S. Embassy in Damascus to signal commitment to stabilization, lifting sanctions and promoting economic recovery, ensuring humanitarian aid and equitable growth, fostering unity by integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces, addressing destabilizing actions by external actors and Israeli incursions in Syria, and engaging the Syrian diaspora in governance reforms. Additional focus was placed on advancing transitional justice, supporting long-term rebuilding, maintaining Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Syrians in the U.S., and fostering collaboration for Syria's democratic and economic recovery. Syrian-Americans also highlighted the need to support a comprehensive road map towards a constitutional process for the ongoing political transition, and achieve an inclusive government that meets the Syrian people's expectations. These measures aim to address the scars of conflict while fostering hope, peace, and progress.
The meeting featured a coalition of organizations and community members, who have long championed the rights and futures of Syrians globally. This dialogue represents a renewed partnership between the U.S. government and Syrian-Americans, unified in their commitment to rebuilding a free, democratic, and prosperous Syria.
|
Wael Alzayat
|
Rana Domat Alkoutami
|
Jay Salkini
|
Ismael Basha
|
Qutaiba Idlbi
|
Suzanne Meriden
|
Farouk Belal
|
Oubab Khalil
|
Muhammad Bakr Ghbeis
|
Jihad Makdissi
|
Yassar Bitar
|
Maher Sharafeddine
SOURCE Syrian Americans
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article