Syrian-Americans and the Honorable Antony J. Blinken, the Secretary of State, Convene in Washington, D.C. to Discuss Syria's Future Post-Assad

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a group of Syrian-Americans representing a diverse coalition of organizations and communities, convened with the Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken to discuss Syria's future following the historic fall of the Assad regime. Held at the U.S. Department of State, the meeting signifies a pivotal step in fostering collaboration between the U.S. government and the Syrian-American community to address Syria's transition and recovery.

With the Assad regime's oppressive 54-year rule officially ended, Syrians are navigating an unprecedented transition toward freedom, unity, and democracy. The discussion addressed immediate and long-term challenges critical to ensuring a stable, inclusive, and prosperous Syria.

The key priorities discussed in the meeting included reopening the U.S. Embassy in Damascus to signal commitment to stabilization, lifting sanctions and promoting economic recovery, ensuring humanitarian aid and equitable growth, fostering unity by integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces, addressing destabilizing actions by external actors and Israeli incursions in Syria, and engaging the Syrian diaspora in governance reforms. Additional focus was placed on advancing transitional justice, supporting long-term rebuilding, maintaining Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Syrians in the U.S., and fostering collaboration for Syria's democratic and economic recovery. Syrian-Americans also highlighted the need to support a comprehensive road map towards a constitutional process for the ongoing political transition, and achieve an inclusive government that meets the Syrian people's expectations. These measures aim to address the scars of conflict while fostering hope, peace, and progress.

The meeting featured a coalition of organizations and community members, who have long championed the rights and futures of Syrians globally. This dialogue represents a renewed partnership between the U.S. government and Syrian-Americans, unified in their commitment to rebuilding a free, democratic, and prosperous Syria.

Wael Alzayat

CEO, Emgage

National Coordinator, American Coalition for Syria

Rana Domat Alkoutami

Vice President, Syrian Christians USA



Jay Salkini

President & CEO, Tecore Networks

Ismael Basha

President, Americans for Free Syria



Qutaiba Idlbi

Senior Fellow, Atlantic Council

Senior Policy Advisor, American Coalition for Syria

Suzanne Meriden

Director of Community & Partner Relations, Syrian American Council



Farouk Belal

President, Syrian American Council

Oubab Khalil

Entrepreneur



Muhammad Bakr Ghbeis

Board Member, Citizens for Secure & Safe America

Jihad Makdissi

Syrian-American politician



Yassar Bitar

Organizational Development Lead, Syrian American Council Maher Sharafeddine

Writer





