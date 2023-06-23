Syrian Children in Lebanon are in Fear from Deportation - Jusoor Mobilized Psychosocial Support

The Situation in Lebanon

Image of Syrian refugee children at Jusoor's Jurahiya Educational Center in Lebanon
The ongoing economic collapse in Lebanon has had multiple debilitating consequences for its social fabric. In the last few months, an increasing climate of racism and scapegoating of Syrian refugees reached a fever pitch, leading to a series of raids and deportations of Syrians. While such rhetoric is not representative of all Lebanese citizens' beliefs, it comes as the latest in an escalation of anti-Syrian sentiment.

Such high levels of threat and deprivation experienced by children have lasting effects on their confidence, self-esteem, and dignity, leading to behavioral changes like nightmares and social withdrawal. As Suha, Jusoor's Head of Refugee Education, explained, "The children were so unusually quiet in our classrooms these few months – they were terrified that they would go home to find their family had been detained or deported."

Support for Children

Jusoor mobilized to support its community affirming their commitment to all children's rights to education and safety. Jusoor's psychosocial counselor, Rania Al Boubou, offered one-on-one psychosocial support sessions for children who were struggling to process their feelings and fears. Sessions included identifying and expressing the fear they feel as many children expressed fear of separation from their parents, validating their fears, in addition to other topics related to seeking comfort, coping techniques, and open communication with parents

Support for Parents

Jusoor acknowledges the fear carried by refugee parents, who experienced the Syrian conflict during their adolescence. They now have the responsibility of caring for their children amidst triggering their own memories. Recognizing the crucial role of parents in protecting their children's well-being, Jusoor invited them to meet with their counselor, offering advice on stress management and creating a safe environment.

As one of the parents expressed to Rania, "Since the raids started, my child has been getting nightmares and speaking in his sleep about how the army will take us." While most children were born in Lebanon and did not directly experience displacement from Syria, their fear is mostly a reflection of their parents' fear.

Despite challenging circumstances, Jusoor believes in individuals and groups' ability to provide comfort, connection, and build stronger communities for refugee children in times of great duress.

