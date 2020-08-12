Syringa Hospital in Idaho Expands Sophistication and Compliance of Hospital Internet Communications

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syringa Hospital & Clinics in Grangeville, Idaho, has now contracted to use FastCommand to keep communications adaptable and ongoing during emergencies and disasters. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Syringa Hospital is initiating the FastCommand tools to ease staff coordination with continuous communications during challenging times. The FastCommand system allows hospitals to care for and protect their patients, staff, and the community with advanced communications that are enabled during outages or panics. You can view Syringa Hospital's command site at https://shc.fastcommand.com. Syringa has also chosen FastHealth Corporation for advanced website development services partially for reasons such as safety, security, privacy, and compliance with the American Disabilities Act. Both systems enabled by Syringa hospital show the region how sophisticated the hospital is becoming in these challenging times.

Dana Greig, Marketing/Engagement Specialist of Syringa Hospital, said, "We have selected FastCommand and FastHealth Corporation to help protect our hospital during this difficult time with COVID-19. FastCommand gives us the ability to inform our staff quickly and urgently; thus, keeping the community safe and our communications resilient during emergencies. FastHealth Corporation tools provide additional value beyond other web developers. Compliance, safety, resiliency, and urgency are all-important web development aspects for today's management teams. FastHealth Corporation was an obvious choice, as it is a company that is going to help the hospital develop the tools we need to meet privacy and security standards for our hospital and the community. We are grateful for the relationship that begins with creativity but not at the expense of compliance and security."

FastHealth Corporation works with hospitals to develop manageable websites meant for adaptability. FastHealth Corporation works with over 200 hospitals across the United States to assist hospitals in keeping their patients and data safe, secure, and private. Multiple departments can manage website areas when needed, giving them the capabilities to update and coordinate their hospital departments and website without difficulty. Whether you are using FastHealth for an online hiring system, bill pay center, patient forms, or even for advanced website designs, FastHealth is an adaptable and flexible system that can be customized specifically for today's needs of your hospital and community.

FastCommand patented website deflection technologies are specifically designed for critical emergency situations. This cutting-edge continuity technology helps communications to endure even during website overload or phone collapse. The tools are used by non-technical healthcare staff during many threats that can quickly occur in the healthcare industry and many other industries. The system is used during situations such as pandemics, active shooter events, natural disasters, hacking situations, etc. FastCommand has public safety teams available 24 hours a day 365 days a year to serve as the hospital's emergency communication personnel. Learn more at https://www.fastcommand.com/press.



