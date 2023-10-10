Syringes and Needles Market is Projected to Reach $47.20 Billion by 2029, An Analysis of Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029 - Arizton

10 Oct, 2023, 11:50 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the syringes and needles market is growing at a CAGR of 7.93% during 2023-2029. The rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections has led to a growing need to minimize and uphold safe laboratory protocols. As a result, there is a heightened emphasis on preventing needlestick injuries and the transmission of infections by healthcare professionals, driving the expansion of the market for safe syringes and needles.
Syringes And Needles Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2029)
|
USD 47.20 Billion
|
Market Size (2023)
|
USD 29.85 Billion
|
CAGR (2023-2029)
|
7.93 %
|
Historic Year
|
2019-2022
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
Forecast Year
|
2024-2029
|
Market Segmentation
|
Product Type, End-user Type, Patient Group, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Geographical Analysis
In Japan, the syringes & needles market is projected to reach $2.46 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.49%. Japan is one of the organized and key revenue contributors to the global needles and syringes market. In the APAC region, it is the second largest revenue contributor, with a share of 18.38% in 2023. In APAC, Japan is considered one of the dominant markets for needles and syringes due to its growing elderly population and the prevalence of chronic disorders. For instance, the country has the highest number of people above 65. In Japan, people are more aware of the availability of various treatment options and medical devices, which has resulted in the early adoption of safe syringes and needles. In addition, the increasing elderly population, willingness to spend on healthcare, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, are expected to contribute to the market growth of needles and syringes in Japan. Leading companies organize various awareness initiatives to educate patients and practitioners, convincing them to switch to safe and advanced venous access devices to deliver medication and other fluids.
Recent Developments in the Global Syringes and Needles Market
- In 2023, Nipro launched the Silicone Oil-Free D2F Pre-fillable Glass Syringe System. This new drug delivery system is a solution for drug products highly sensitive to silicone oil.
- In 2022, BD and Biocorp signed an agreement to integrate digital technology with self-administered therapies via connected drug delivery. The two companies will integrate Biocorp's Injay technology into the BD UltraSafe Plus Passive Needle Guard used with prefillable syringes.
- In 2022, Terumo Corporation launched The PLAJEX 0.5mL Luer Lock Silicone oil-free pre-fillable syringe for low-dose applications such as ophthalmic drugs.
Key Company Profiles
- BD
- B.Barun
- Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd
- Nipro Medical
- Terumo
- Cardinal Health
- Asahi Polyslider
- Cartel Healthcare
- Changzhou Mingle Medical Equipment
- Eli Lilly
- Fanmei Medical
- Henke Sass Wolf
- HI-TECH Medics
- Iscon Surgicals Ltd.
- Kanghua Medical
- Kangjin
- Lepu Medical
- Lifelong Medtech
- M Devices
- Metier Medical
- Numedico Technologies
- AdvaCare
- Allison Medical
- Argon Medical Devices
- Aspen Surgical
- ATS Life Sciences
- BAXTER
- Codan
- Credence MedSystems
- Dali Medical Devices
- DeRoyal
- EXELINT
- Gerreisheimer
- Vygon SA
- International MedSurg
- Medtronic
- MHC Medica
- Nemera
- Novo Nordisk
- Teleflex
- Retractable Technologies, Inc.
- SCHOTT Pharma
- SHL Medical
- Vita Needle Company
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
- ICU Medical Inc.,
- Artsana spa
- Apexmed International B.V.
- Conmed
- Connecticut Hypodermics
- Catalent Biologics
- Delta Med
- Hamilton Company
- Merit Medical Systems
- UltiMed, Inc.
- YpsoMed
Market Segmentation
Product Type
- Syringes
- Types
- General Syringes
- Specialized Syringes
- Usage
- Disposable Syringes
- Sterilizable Syringes
- Needles
- Types
- Conventional Needles
- Safety Needles
End-user Type
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Home Healthcare Settings
- Others
Patient Group
- Adults
- Pediatrics
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
Key Questions Answered in the Report
How big is the global syringes and needles market?
What is the projected growth rate of the global syringes and needles market?
What are the rising trends in the syringes and needles industry?
Which region holds the most significant global syringes and needles market share?
Who are the key players in the global syringes and needles market?
