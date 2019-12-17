Syringes Market Size Worth $25.7 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 8.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global syringes market size is expected to reach USD 25.7 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of surgical procedures, growing adoption of injectable drugs, favorable initiatives taken by government organizations, and increasing geriatric population across the globe are the key driving factors for the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, the general segment held the largest market share in 2018 as they are commonly used for various conditions such as tetanus and vaccination

Disposable needles held the largest market share in 2018 and are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as they reduce the risk of contamination, significantly

The hospital segment held the largest market share owing to the increasing number of chronic disease patients and rising number of surgeries

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for vaccines and immunization in this region

Prominent players in the syringes market are BD; Smiths Medical; B. Braun Melsungen AG; NIPRO Medical Corporation; Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.; Gerresheimer AG; SCHOTT AG ; CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH and Co KG; McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.; and Cardinal Health. The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launch, partnership, and merger and acquisition to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Read 123 page research report with ToC on "Syringes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (General, Specialized, Smart), By Usage (Reusable, Disposable), By End Use (Hospitals, Blood Collection Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/syringes-market

Chronic inflammatory diseases such as Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis can be treated through self-administration of drugs. For instance, as per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in 2015, approximately 3.0 million people were diagnosed with either Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis, which was a huge increase from 2.0 million people in 1999. In addition, as per the Arthritis Foundation, arthritis is the major cause of disability in the U.S. It also reported that in 2019, approximately 54.0 million adults have been diagnosed with arthritis by the doctors, which is anticipated to increase to more than 78.0 million by 2040.

North America accounted for highest syringes market share in 2018 attributed to advent of technologically advanced medical devices and growing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, presence of major players in the region contributed to regional growth. Prominent players operating the region include Thomas Scientific; Smiths Medical; BD; Cardinal Health; McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.; and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Moreover, key companies such as BD and Smiths Medical, are launching products specifically for chronic disease treatment to strengthen their foothold in the industry. For instance, BD offers Hypak SCF PRTC glass pre-fillable syringe, used in the treatment of chronic diseases. Such factors are anticipated to boost the industry growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global syringes market based on product, usage, end use, and region:

Syringes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

General Syringes

Specialized Syringes

Insulin



Tuberculin (TB)



Allergy

Smart Syringes

Auto-Disable



Active Safety



Passive Safety

Syringes Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Reusable Syringes

Disposable Syringes

Empty



Prefilled

Syringes End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospitals

Blood Collection Centers

Diabetic Care Centers

Others

Syringes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia

