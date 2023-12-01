Syrup Secures $17.5M to Help Retailers Accurately Predict and Meet Consumer Demand with AI

News provided by

Syrup Tech

01 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syrup, which provides AI-powered planning, buying, and inventory optimization for omnichannel commerce, announced today its Series A fundraise. The $17.5M round is led by Accel Partners with participation from existing investors Gradient Ventures and 1984 Ventures.

 Increased accuracy in forecasting takes the guesswork out of merchandise planning, helping reduce overproduction. The Syrup solution connects inventory data with a unique mix of historical, transactional, and real-time data so that planning teams can make optimal decisions with confidence.

Continue Reading

"Our goal is to help brands sell more and waste less, every day," notes James Theuerkauf, CEO and Co-founder of Syrup Tech. "Advancements in AI allow us to deliver inventory forecasts at the item x size x color level — much more granular than what current practices allow for."

The cost of stockouts and wasted inventory is a $250B problem in the apparel and footwear space alone. Early results include a 46% increase in forecast accuracy compared to a major incumbent provider. Another customer improved in-stock rates by 8.4% YoY during an 18-store growth surge, all while capturing a 3.1% margin increase.

"We love working with Syrup because their technology solves an age-old problem for brands… getting our products to where customers will buy them," said Alex Faherty, CEO and Co-founder, Faherty Brand. "Even better, the forecast accuracy enables us to achieve our sustainability goal of producing just enough product to meet demand."

To support expansion, Syrup will build on its foundation of world-class machine learning talent, growing its team across engineering, product, and sales.

"In a world with recurring supply chain disruptions, true omnichannel networks, and sustainability-minded consumers, there is a need for next-generation systems," said Sara Ittelson, Partner at Accel. "We believe Syrup Tech is well positioned to lead in the next wave of AI-powered retail technology."  

About Syrup: Syrup's AI-powered platform simplifies inventory buying, allocation, replenishment, and rebalancing to improve revenue and operational efficiency. Brands like Faherty, Desigual, and Reformation use our platform to optimize inventory. To learn more, visit www.syrup.tech.

About Accel: Accel is a global venture capital firm that is the first partner to exceptional teams everywhere, from inception through all phases of private company growth. We help ambitious entrepreneurs build iconic global businesses. For more, visit www.accel.com.

SOURCE Syrup Tech

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.