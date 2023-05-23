Syrup.io Pioneers AI-Driven Email Marketing for Hyper-Personalization, Led by High Alpha Capital's $3.3M Seed Round

CLEVELAND, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Syrup ( syrup.io ) officially launches, bringing an innovative approach to email marketing that harnesses the power of product usage data coupled with AI to create hyper-personalized experiences for users. Syrup has secured $3.3 million in seed funding, led by Mike Fitzgerald and High Alpha Capital, a leading venture firm specializing in next-generation B2B SaaS companies.

Syrup's Product-led Email (PLE) platform is designed to help SaaS companies build stronger relationships with their customers by providing a tailored communication experience. By leveraging predictive AI and product usage data, Syrup enables businesses to communicate with customers as individuals, boosting retention, loyalty, and revenue.

"Traditional email service providers are too complex and not designed for the modern tech stack," said Brad Owen, CEO and Co-Founder of Syrup. "We're excited to introduce Syrup as the game-changing solution for SaaS companies looking to elevate their customer relationships and drive results through smarter, more personalized communication."

Syrup offers out-of-the-box audiences and automations that enable companies to rapidly build out campaigns, to dynamically engage with their customers based on predictive insights, such as activity level, likelihood to convert or churn, and potential for expansion. The platform's ease of use, combined with robust customer intelligence, ensures that businesses can reach the right users at the right time; a long sought after goal in email automation.

Co-founded by brothers, Brad Owen, founder of NeverBounce (acquired by ZoomInfo), and Michael Classen, former Executive Officer at Greenspring Associates (acquired by StepStone Group), Syrup's leadership boasts a strong background in marketing, data science, and SaaS.

High Alpha Capital's investment in Syrup further solidifies its commitment to backing innovative SaaS founders. "Brad Owen and Michael Classen are the type of visionary founders we're proud to support," said Mike Fitzgerald, Partner at High Alpha. "Drawing on our marketing tech experience we recognize the critical role of personalization in the email space. Syrup's disruptive approach to email marketing can transform how SaaS companies engage with their customers; we're excited to partner with Brad and Michael on their journey." With over $250 million raised across three funds and more than 70 startups launched and invested in, High Alpha has a proven track record in helping businesses launch and scale.

Syrup, focused on product usage powered tools for SaaS, introduces "Email" as their first offering. The AI-driven platform delivers hyper-personalization by integrating both identity and product usage data, enabling businesses to speak to users individually, fostering trust and driving revenue. For more information, visit syrup.io

