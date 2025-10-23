SysAid AI and Workato Integrate to Power Productivity Through Intelligent Connected Workflows

By embedding Workato, recognized as the market leader in agentic orchestration, SysAid enables organizations to build, deploy, and scale powerful end-to-end workflows through a no-code/low-code platform. This empowers customers to accelerate productivity, streamline operations, and extend SysAid's value across the entire business — ensuring continued alignment with customer needs and long-term success.

"Workato and SysAid share a commitment to unleash the true potential of IT across the entire organization," said Nam Le, SVP & GM Embed at Workato. "By embedding Workato into the SysAid platform, businesses can now automate at scale, seamlessly connect every tool in their tech stack, and drive unprecedented efficiency and innovation throughout their operations."

"Our customers want a service management platform that integrates effortlessly with their tech stack from IT to HR, Finance, and beyond," said Avi Kedmi, CEO at SysAid. "By embedding Workato, the best automation solution in the market, we're giving them the flexibility to connect their systems, automate processes, and innovate faster without writing a single line of code."

Delivering Automation with Speed, Scale, and Intelligence

SysAid's new automation capabilities are built around four core pillars that redefine how organizations connect and automate their operations:

No-Code/Low-Code Automation: Build powerful workflows quickly with a drag-and-drop interface and reusable recipes.

Build powerful workflows quickly with a drag-and-drop interface and reusable recipes. End-to-End Integrations: Connect over 1,000 applications across departments — enabling SysAid to work seamlessly with customers' existing tech stacks and build on its robust native workflow and automation engine.

Connect over 1,000 applications across departments — enabling SysAid to work seamlessly with customers' existing tech stacks and build on its robust native workflow and automation engine. Smart Triggering & Data Mapping: Automations respond dynamically to real-time events and intelligently manage data across systems.

Automations respond dynamically to real-time events and intelligently manage data across systems. Enterprise-Grade at Scale: Secure, reliable, and scalable — trusted by startups and Fortune 500 companies alike.

From Beta to Breakthrough, with AI-driven actions

Use cases include SysAid AI acting on Workato recipes that span multiple systems, enabling seamless automation across the organization. For example, SysAid Copilot can drive a ticket resolution by triggering a Workato recipe that updates an issue in Azure DevOps or other connected tools.

Following a successful beta program, customers reported achieving successful job run rates, validating the solution's performance, reliability, and usability. Early adopters reported faster time-to-value, reduced manual effort, and measurable gains in service.

SysAid's embedded Workato integration is available today for all customers worldwide.

About SysAid

SysAid is on a mission to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people. Built on a robust ITSM platform, SysAid's Agentic AI adds a powerful operational layer to IT, automating repetitive tasks and freeing teams from reactive work. AI Agents take the first action, so IT pros intervene only when truly needed—enabling focus on optimization, innovation, and strategic challenges. Organizations can go live in weeks with rapid onboarding and no heavy migrations. SysAid's AI is purpose-built for IT, delivering security and governance by design, along with award-winning support to ensure long-term success.

With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. For more information, visit www.sysaid.com.

About Workato

Workato transforms technology complexity into business opportunity. As the leading agentic orchestration company, Workato empowers enterprises to connect and unify data, processes, applications, and experiences. Its AI-driven platform enables teams to navigate complex workflows in real-time, driving efficiency and agility. Trusted by more than 12,000 global customers, Workato empowers organizations of every size to unlock new value and lead in today's fast-changing world. Learn how Workato helps businesses of all sizes achieve more at workato.com .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707440/5577244/SysAid.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803626/Workato.jpg

SOURCE SysAid; Workato