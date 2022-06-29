SysAid Launches AI Service Desk, a Conversational Chatbot in Microsoft Teams to Improve Employees' Experience, Anywhere

The AI Service Desk improves the employee experience and enables a new level of service, empowering both employees and IT teams to quickly resolve issues within their familiar work environments, increasing both productivity and visibility

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid , a leading provider of IT service automation, announced today the launch of its AI Service Desk, a conversational chatbot within Microsoft Teams powered by SysAid's IT automation capabilities. The AI-powered service desk cuts down time spent by employees and IT experts on ticket resolution, increases productivity, and allows them to focus on new business value while providing an improved employee experience.

Organizations are facing two challenges connected to shifting work environments. With employee empowerment a primary focus for companies in the aftermath of the Great Resignation, employees have higher expectations and want to receive the support they need where and when they want them, including IT service. On the other hand, the transition to remote and hybrid work posed an enormous challenge for IT teams with the addition of multiple devices connected to enterprise systems and a surge of cloud-native environments and various app integrations. The evolving reality of hybrid work has created a constantly growing workload for IT departments, overwhelming staff and resulting in long resolution times and increased employee frustration.

The new AI Service Desk addresses both challenges, ensuring employees get the experience they desire and overcoming the difficulties facing IT teams as they try to keep up with employees' needs. The AI Service Desk empowers employees to create and manage their IT service needs within Microsoft Teams, a platform that has seen unprecedented growth and boasts over 270 million users globally. The employee-centric service desk independently determines the required actions, routes and escalates tickets, automates tasks, and triggers workflows to address the request, providing employees with the easy and simple resolution of IT issues. In the coming months, SysAid will also be introducing NLP (Natural Language Processing) powered functions to the Microsoft Teams bot which will answer employee questions based on knowledge base articles.

"We have been working hand in hand with IT professionals from every industry for many years, and are acutely aware of the shifting challenges facing our customers, with high-volume low-value tasks bogging IT teams down," said Sarah Lahav, CEO of SysAid. "Automation and self-service capabilities are not only the key to letting IT teams get back to creating new value, they are the only feasible method of adapting to whatever changes the future of work may hold. We are proud to bring this critical tool to our customers, enabling them to scale in any work environment."

Employees can now open, manage, update, monitor, and close tickets without ever leaving their work environments, allowing them to focus on their own workloads and see the successful resolution of IT issues faster. The AI Service Desk also enables IT departments to view, secure, and manage their assets directly from within SysAid's service desk allowing for increased visibility of their organization and a better administrative experience.

The AI Service Desk will be demonstrated at a dedicated launch event on Wednesday, June 29, at 10:00 ET. Sign up for the virtual event here .

