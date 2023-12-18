Sysco and iFoodDS to Explore Flexible Network Solutions for FSMA 204 Food Traceability Rule Compliance

HOUSTON and SEATTLE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), and iFoodDS announced a proof-of-concept project to explore solutions that enable Sysco and its diverse supplier base to capture, store, and share data required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) 204 Food Traceability Rule.

Sysco
"As the global leader in foodservice, Sysco has a responsibility to ensure compliance solutions can be implemented for use across its broad supplier network," said Charles Leftwich, Sysco's vice president, food safety and quality assurance. "We are pleased to partner with iFoodDS to explore a FSMA 204 compliance solution that creates a safer, more efficient, and transparent food supply chain that is effective for our U.S. supplier partners and our customers."

Sysco's aim is to implement a flexible, scalable, interoperable traceability solution that provides suppliers flexible and pragmatic options for sharing data required by FSMA 204.

"At iFoodDS, our team excels in partnering with large-scale enterprises with an extensive network of suppliers," said Scott Mathews, CEO of iFoodDS. "As the only traceability platform with a proven and scalable solution, iFoodDS can make FSMA 204 compliance easy for Sysco and its broad network of supplier partners."

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 72,000 colleagues, the company operates 334 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 725,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2023 that ended July 1, 2023, the company generated sales of more than $76 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco's 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

Media Contact
Shannon Mutschler
[email protected]
281-584-4059

About iFoodDS
iFoodDS offers connected traceability, quality, and food safety solutions, making it easier to deliver wholesome, fresh, high-quality products to consumers. iFoodDS solutions help enterprises gain visibility and insight into their supply chains, transform inspection processes, reduce food waste, and optimize inventory quality. Its consulting subsidiary, New Era Partners, helps enterprises navigate the complexities of FDA's Food Traceability Rule, FSMA 204, to smooth the path to compliance.

Learn more about the FSMA 204 compliance solution by visiting www.ifoodds.com.

Media Contact
Alyson Sharron
[email protected]
206-852-6722

