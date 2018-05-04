"We wouldn't have been able to do this without the help of Sysco warehouse and transportation workers who are united, and we encouraged them to stay strong and not give in to the fear factor," Mendez said.

Nadine Rodriquez, one of the new members, said workers weathered Sysco's anti-union onslaught to improve working conditions and protect their families. Sysco faces federal investigations of labor law violations at 10 facilities across the country.

"This was stressful because it was clear the company did not want us to do this, but I had to do what was best for my family," Rodriguez said. "We were having issues. We needed somebody to represent us, which is why we turned to the Teamsters for help."

Rodriguez is proud to join the Teamster family. Teamsters represent 8,583 Sysco members under 62 collective bargaining agreements at 47 facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

"The support we have gotten is amazing," Rodriguez said. "I've never seen so much support before; it felt like the right thing to do and the Teamsters really had our backs. We are excited to get back to work on Monday and start this new chapter."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Todd Mendez, (619) 232-7903

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sysco-inventory-control-workers-join-teamsters-local-683-300642918.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 683

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

