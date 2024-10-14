SYSCO/SYGMA TEAMSTERS IN KANSAS CITY FORCED ON STRIKE

Kansas City Warehouse Workers Demand Sysco End Unfair Labor Practices

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, warehouse workers represented by Teamsters Local 955 at Sysco/SYGMA in Kansas City have been forced on strike over the company's unfair labor practices and failure to present an acceptable collective bargaining agreement.

SYGMA is a subsidiary of Sysco that provides food and other items to chain restaurants. Some of the company's largest customers in the Kansas City area include Wendy's, Panera Bread, and Papa Murphy's.

"Our members are fighting to hold the greedy executives at Sysco/SYGMA accountable and to put a stop to the company's unacceptable unfair labor practices," said Jerry D. Wood, President of Local 955. "This company thinks they can push us around but make no mistake that we will stay out as long as necessary until our members secure the dignity and respect they have earned."

Nationwide, the Teamsters represent more than 10,000 workers at Sysco and its subsidiaries. Last year, Sysco forced Teamsters in Indianapolis and Louisville to strike after failing to present a fair contract. The strike saw picket lines extended to over 1,000 Sysco Teamsters nationwide and ended in record-breaking contracts.

"Sysco is an abusive, morally bankrupt employer that does not care about its workers and is driven solely by the bottom line," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division and Central Region International Vice President. "We've already shown this company what happens when you challenge the Teamsters to a fight, and we're ready to show them again. Sysco and its subsidiaries will be held accountable. We are fully prepared to fight until these workers get the fair treatment and working conditions they rightfully deserve."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 955