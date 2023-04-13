Sysdyne Technologies and HaulHub Technologies Announce Owners Link Integration Aimed at Increasing Accuracy and Trustworthiness of Project Material Records

New integration establishes bi-directional data flow to certify electronic project records will meet source record standards for federal aided projects.

BOSTON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysdyne Technologies, the Leading Cloud-Native Software Platform for Ready-Mix Concrete Producers and HaulHub Technologies, the Leading e-Construction Platform for Transportation Agencies announce the launch of Owners Link, a technical two-way integration between construction material point of sale systems and State Transportation Agency project portals. Owners Link helps ensure a trustworthy source of data records that facilitate payments while also meeting federal statutes and regulations.

Public Transportation Agencies, since the first pilots of e-Ticketing, have continued to rely on the paper ticket to derive payment quantities. Developing two-way integrations and process standards like Owners Link will provide much needed layers of trustworthiness and assurance that Agencies need to meet the parameters outlined by the Federal Highway Administration, paving the way for millions of e-Tickets to be used as a true replacement for the paper tickets. Owners Link will be made available to all point-of-sale providers, making it the essential component for the agency who plans to use e-Ticketing for payments.

"Owners Link creates value for the material supplier, the project owner, and the contractor. Yet another reason why cloud-native solutions for the construction supply chain should be considered," said Ed Rusch of Sysdyne Technologies. The added capability will allow the heavy material supplier to select a project from a certified list in lieu of hand typing project data into a free form text box. "Material tickets with accurate project descriptions, contract numbers and codes could dramatically improve the downstream reconciliation and billing experiences for all the project stakeholders."

Owners Link helps route material tickets to the right agency projects by eliminating the chance of data input error at the scale and enhancing standardization efforts, which ensures e-tickets arrive on the project in a timely manner. The integration will facilitate the first of its kind two-way transfer of data whereby an owner's project list can be shared with the material supplier through the point-of-sale interface and the ticket can be returned to the owner within moments of being created, eliminating any chance for the ticket to be altered by anyone.

"The paper ticket's advantage was that once printed, the ticket could not be altered," said Corey Paradis, Vice President at HaulHub Technologies. "Owners Link provides enhancements to existing point of sale systems that give agencies confidence the data is trustworthy and can be used for project payments."

State Agencies and the Federal Government through the Federal-Aid Highway program are reliant upon millions of material tickets annually to determine pay quantities for billions of dollars in project payments. It is essential for the continued advancement of the digital project delivery initiative that data is trusted, verifiable, and auditable.

Gregory Nadeau, former FHWA Administrator and now a strategic advisor to HaulHub Technologies, noted "The private sector is ready to go and coming together to find solutions that will support and accelerate digital project delivery transformation efforts led by state DOT's and FHWA. Owners Link is a great example of how we can do better - it will provide access to a critical data link for infrastructure owners and will serve as a catalyst to further collaboration between industry and public sector infrastructure agencies."

The Computerization of Construction Record Memorandum published by the Federal Highway Administration defines the electronic record-keeping parameters required for construction projects to satisfy federal statutes and regulations. The Memorandum states that 'records must be made at or near the time of the event', 'by or from a person with direct knowledge of the event', 'ensure that only authorized personnel have access to input electronic records' and 'prevent unauthorized alteration or erasure of electronic records'.

Sysdyne Technologies

Sysdyne is the only fully interoperable Cloud-Native Software Platform purpose built for ready-mix concrete operations; from sales, to production, to delivery management, billing and analytics (BI). Sysdyne's innovative cloud batch, cloud dispatch, delivery tracking, paperless ticketing, and customer collaboration applications help concrete producers run more efficiently and profitably. Sysdyne is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with full product suite US based support servicing customers around the world.

HaulHub, Inc.

HaulHub is committed to investing in innovative, forward-thinking solutions to reduce the barriers to entry of modern e-Construction practices for all project stakeholders. Working in collaboration with state transportation agencies, construction material producers, and contractors nationwide, HaulHub rapidly develops and deploys solutions to accelerate the journey to full digital project delivery across the transportation construction sector.

