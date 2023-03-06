Partnership Promotes e-Ticketing for Public Sector Transportation Department Projects, Delivering Meaningful Time, Cost, and Safety Benefits.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysdyne Technologies, the Leading Cloud-Native Software Platform for Ready-Mix Concrete Producers, and HaulHub, the Leading e-Construction Platform for State Transportation Agencies, announce an e-Ticketing partnership to simplify, digitize, and automate processes between state public sector projects and ready-mix concrete producers. The companies have aligned around their shared goal to promote e-Ticketing; removing paper and manual tasks, providing real-time material and delivery management information, and automating inter-stakeholder operations so that projects and related material workflows become much more seamless.

Sysdyne Technologies Announces e-Ticketing Partnership with HaulHub to Accelerate Digitalization Between Ready-Mix Concrete Suppliers and State Transportation Agencies

"I'm delighted to be working in collaboration with HaulHub to streamline interactions for our customers who supply materials to DOT jobsites," said Jill Zhang, President and CEO of Sysdyne Technologies. "HaulHub has made impressive inroads with a significant number of state transportation agencies, which continues to grow rapidly. With the integration of our respective technology platforms every Sysdyne customer across the US, using our Dispatch and Delivery Management solutions, will become fully e-Ticket capable for any public sector project in states leveraging HaulHub's Agency Portal."

The companies are announcing their e-Ticketing Partnership during the Iowa Ready Mix Concrete Association's 74th Annual Convention in Ankeny, Iowa. HaulHub was recently selected by the state to be their agency's e-Ticketing and e-Construction platform. Sysdyne is the top Ready Mix Concrete software provider in the state. Their leading positions in Iowa, the "ConcreteState," made this a natural time and place to announce the alliance between the companies.

"We are rapidly scaling e-Ticketing across heavy construction; being particularly focused on enabling state agencies to adopt e-Ticketing quickly," said Joe Spinelli, Founder and CEO of HaulHub. "Working with forward thinking technology partners like Sysdyne further accelerates momentum around e-Construction and sets the stage for what's next in Digital Project Delivery across the US. A single connection between our platforms will immediately enable several state agencies and ready-mix concrete suppliers to interact digitally with ease."

Sysdyne Technologies and HaulHub are exhibiting at the upcoming CONEXPO – CON/AGG show in Las Vegas, March 14th through 18th, in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Stop by Sysdyne (Booth #N11925) to learn more about their e-Ticketing partnership or to see a demonstration of their interoperable software platform. HaulHub (Booth #N12447) will be onsite with their DOTRDY exhibit, educating the industry on how public sector transportation construction is moving into the digital future.

About Sysdyne Technologies

Sysdyne is the only fully interoperable Cloud-Native Software Platform purpose built for ready-mix concrete operations; from sales, to production, to delivery management, billing and analytics (BI). Sysdyne's innovative cloud batch, cloud dispatch, delivery tracking, paperless ticketing, and customer collaboration applications help concrete producers run more efficiently and profitably. Sysdyne is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with full product suite US based support servicing customers around the world.

About HaulHub, Inc.

HaulHub is committed to investing in innovative, forward-thinking solutions to reduce the barriers to entry of modern e-Construction practices for all project stakeholders. Working in collaboration with state transportation agencies, construction material producers, and contractors nationwide, HaulHub rapidly develops and deploys solutions to accelerate the journey to full digital project delivery across the transportation construction sector.

