Sysdyne Technologies Secures Strategic Growth Investment from Insight Partners

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysdyne Technologies, a leader in cloud-native solutions for ready-mix concrete operations, today announced a strategic growth investment from global software investor Insight Partners. This investment will support Sysdyne's continued innovation and growth, enabling the company to further meet the evolving needs of its customers with the firm backing of Insight Partners.

As pioneers in the ready-mix concrete industry, Sysdyne Technologies delivers a comprehensive SaaS (Software as a Service) suite that redefines batch, dispatch, and delivery management. Sysdyne's interoperable platform is designed to help concrete producers modernize legacy processes. With its intuitive user experience and rapid deployment, Sysdyne provides a competitive advantage and delivers elevated customer service, continuously striving to bring the most value possible to its clients.

"At Sysdyne, our mission has always been to empower concrete producers with innovative tools that enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness," said Jill Zhang, CEO at Sysdyne Technologies. "This investment from Insight Partners will accelerate our ability to innovate and expand our platform, enabling us to continue to meet and exceed the needs of our customers. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring as we advance our growth trajectory."

Since 2002, Sysdyne has grown by being a visionary in the ready-mix concrete industry, leading the way with consistent innovation and steady revenue growth. The investment from Insight Partners, while allowing Sysdyne to retain majority ownership, serves as a testament to the company's market leadership and growth potential.

Insight Partners has a strong track record of investing in and scaling high-growth software companies. Their commitment to innovation and growth will be instrumental in helping Sysdyne expand its offerings and reach new markets.

"We are excited to partner with Sysdyne Technologies as they continue to set new standards in the ready-mix concrete operations space," said Josh Zelman, Principal at Insight Partners. "At Insight, we strive to partner with founders who are driving positive change in their industries, and Jill and team are doing just that. Sysdyne's cloud-native platform and dedication to making customers successful are well-aligned with what we look for in great investments, and we look forward to supporting them on their growth journey."

About Sysdyne Technologies

Sysdyne Technologies, headquartered in Stamford, CT, simplifies ready-mix concrete operations with its cloud-native, interoperable SaaS platform. Offering advanced solutions for batch, dispatch, and delivery management, Sysdyne gives concrete producers a significant competitive edge. Sysdyne's mission is to drive producers' profitability and simplify their lives by being customer-obsessed and developing innovative technology to drive the industry forward. For more information on Sysdyne visit sysdynetechnologies.com

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2024, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

SOURCE Sysdyne Technologies