Syska Hennessy Appoints Patricia Dreste as Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, has appointed Patricia Dreste as Chief Human Resources Officer. She is based in the firm's New York City headquarters.

Previously, Ms. Dreste served for 14 years as managing director and head of human resources for the Americas at Cantor Fitzgerald. In that role, she oversaw the full spectrum of HR strategy, from talent acquisition and employee development to performance management and organizational effectiveness. She also specialized in integration of personnel during mergers and acquisitions and complex organizational changes.

"Syska has established ambitious goals for the next decade, and they include attracting and retaining the top professionals in the industry, supporting their career progression, and fostering a culture where they can thrive," says Cyrus Izzo, Syska's President and CEO. "Under Patricia's leadership, we are poised to achieve each of these goals."

Ms. Dreste earned a B.A. degree in psychology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She is a member of the Society of Human Resource Management.

"Syska has been growing rapidly and so has its internal initiatives for talent acquisition and professional development," says Ms. Dreste. "I'm joining at an exciting time and I'm looking forward to what's ahead."

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 650 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

