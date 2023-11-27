Syskit mentioned in the 2023 Gartner® report: Mitigate Copilot Microsoft 365 Risks Through Information Governance

Syskit 

27 Nov, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syskit, the creator of the leading management and governance platform for Microsoft 365, has been mentioned in the recent Gartner® report titled "Mitigate Copilot Microsoft 365 Risks Through Information Governance", written by Max Goss and Larry Cannell.



"This recognition from Gartner, we believe, shows that Syskit Point is one of the mature products for improving governance, visibility, and access controls. In our opinion, Microsoft Copilot will surely increase productivity and simplify collaboration. But it comes hand in hand with certain risks. With Syskit Point, our clients can implement Copilot quickly, but more importantly, in a safe and controlled manner," said Danijel Cizek, Syskit's Product Manager.

The rollout of Microsoft Copilot presents multifaceted challenges, particularly in ensuring robust security measures and comprehensive governance policies to manage sensitive data.

Additionally, there is the task of balancing the capabilities of Microsoft Copilot and preventing outdated or inaccurate information proliferation that could lead to Copilot misleading end users by providing obsolete information.

"We believe Microsoft Copilot has the potential to reveal misalignments and vulnerabilities that previously could have gone unnoticed. The answer to so many challenges organizations face with Microsoft Copilot is having visibility in the tenant and being able to do management actions on the spot to mitigate those challenges quickly. Then, you are ready to align the tenant with governance policies and include Copilot in your daily business," Cizek concluded.

Gartner, "Mitigate Copilot Microsoft 365 Risks Through Information Governance", by Max Goss, Larry Cannell, 17 November 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Syskit:
Syskit is a UK company focused on developing the platform Syskit Point that provides complete visibility in Microsoft 365 environments. Driven by a mission to empower users and reduce complexities in their ecosystems, the company offers a suite of features aimed to enhance collaboration and streamline management. The platform is available for a 21-day free trial.

