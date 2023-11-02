Syskit mentioned in two Gartner ® reports

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syskit Point, a platform for providing visibility in the Microsoft 365 environments, has been mentioned in the 2023 Gartner® 2024 Planning Guide for the Digital Workplace report and the 2023 Gartner Solution Path for Implementing Microsoft 365 Governance. 

Syskit's Product Manager, Danijel Cizek, explained the value of the text: "Many organizations struggle to effectively govern their Microsoft 365 platform, including balancing collaboration requirements with security and compliance concerns. Application technical professionals should use this research to establish effective governance and manage risk across Microsoft 365."

According to the 2024 Planning Guide for the Digital Workplace, Gartner notes: "As we settle into current work patterns, enhancements to digital workplace services will be even more vital. In 2024, technical professionals must plan for emerging technologies such as generative AI and optimize digital workplace investments like Microsoft 365 to boost end-user productivity."

Cizek added: "Emerging technologies like AI entering the business ecosystems will have a huge impact on how the work is done. It will increase productivity and move workers into a strategy domain. On the flip side, AI has the potential to exponentially amplify already existing problems, such as sprawl and oversharing in M365 environments if you don't have control over your tenant. In that sense, we believe Syskit Point is a game-changer, and we're very proud that we anticipated these challenges and created a solution that will help our clients build productive and secure environments."

Both reports are available to Gartner's subscribers only via gartner.com.

Learn why governance is of utmost importance and what to keep in mind when approaching this business-critical project in Cizek's article.

Gartner, "Solution Path for Implementing Microsoft 365 Governance", by Max Goss, 26 September 2023.

Gartner, "2024 Planning Guide for the Digital Workplace", Chris Jackson, Larry Cannell, Darin Stewart, Taylor Satterfield, Ventse Derzhitski, Max Goss, Timon Watson, Sebastian Kempf, Mike Burkett, Eddie Riddle, 04 October 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Syskit:

Syskit is a UK company that provides complete visibility in Microsoft 365 environments. Driven by a mission to empower users and reduce complexities in their ecosystems, the company developed a centralized platform, Syskit Point, for streamlining management and governance. The platform is available for a 21-day free trial.

