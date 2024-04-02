Sysmex America Begins Selling Hemostasis Instruments and Reagents Under the Sysmex Brand in the United States

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysmex America, Inc., a leading diagnostic solutions company offering hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology, announces its plan to sell hemostasis instruments and reagents to laboratories in the United States beginning in April, under the company's mutual OEM agreement with Siemens Healthineers.

With regulatory activities complete, the OEM agreement allows each company to distribute hemostasis instruments (provided by Sysmex) and reagents (provided by Siemens) under their respective brands. Both companies will market their hemostasis products and services independently of each other.

Sysmex has been innovating hemostasis analyzers for 30+ years, offering solutions for labs of all sizes & complexities. Post this

"Sysmex has been innovating hemostasis analyzers for more than 30 years, offering complete, easy-to-use hemostasis solutions for laboratories of all sizes and complexities," said Andy Hay, president and chief executive officer of Sysmex America. Since entering into a global agreement on distribution, sales and services for hemostasis products in 1995, Sysmex and Siemens Healthineers have built a solid partnership, becoming one of the leading solution providers in the global hemostasis segment. "A trusted reagent portfolio, coupled with the service you expect from Sysmex, ensures that the integration of hemostasis into laboratories will be a pain-free experience," added Hay.

Sysmex leadership video announcement: view here.

To learn more about Sysmex hemostasis solutions, visit www.sysmex.com/us.

About Sysmex America

The combination of Sysmex America's new testing methods and innovative hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology are transforming the future of healthcare and contributing to healthier lives. As Americas regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its "Honor Roll." Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.

