Sysmex America Expands CN™-Series with CN-9000 to Help Labs of All Sizes Optimize Workflow

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysmex America, Inc., a leading diagnostic solutions company offering hematology, hemostasis, urinalysis, flow cytometry and informatic solutions, today announced the newest addition to its CN-Series, the CN-9000 Automated Hemostasis Solution. Designed for busy, high-volume labs, the CN-9000 helps streamline workflow, reduce hands-on time and keep testing moving efficiently.

Combining high throughput and elevated efficiency, the CN-9000 streamlines the hemostasis laboratory with continuous sample loading and automated rerun/reflex testing. It delivers a throughput of up to 1,000 samples per hour. Labs may run the CN-9000 solution on its own or connect it to a compatible total laboratory automation (TLA) line. Features such as closed-tube sampling, Preanalytical Sample Integrity (PSI™) checks and intelligent tube routing minimize manual handling, reduce error risk and boost overall productivity.

The modular CN-9000 supports up to three CN-3000 or CN-6000 Blood Coagulation Analyzers as well as the optional Sysmex TS-10™ Integrated Tube Sorter and Archiver. The line can be configured with up to two turn unit modules, allowing 90° turns to the left or right, making it a practical fit for coagulation departments with space constraints.

"Sysmex America's hemostasis solutions help labs keep up with growing testing demands," said Dan Zortman, CEO of Sysmex America. "With the CN-Series, CN-9000, we're giving labs a reliable, high-throughput, walkaway solution that makes daily operations easier and more efficient."

To learn more about the CN-9000 and Sysmex America's full portfolio of hemostasis products, visit www.sysmex.com.

About Sysmex America

The combination of Sysmex America's new testing methods and innovative hematology, hemostasis, urinalysis, flow cytometry and informatic systems are transforming the future of healthcare and contributing to healthier lives. As Americas regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its "Honor Roll." Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.

