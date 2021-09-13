Sysmex America, Inc. CEO Ralph Taylor to Retire

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysmex America, Inc., a leading diagnostic solutions company offering hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology for optimal clinical laboratory performance, today announced that Ralph Taylor, the company's CEO, has decided to retire effective September 30, 2021. Ralph joined Sysmex in 2007 as vice president of marketing and expanded his role to encompass Latin America and business development. In 2018, he became Sysmex America's CEO, leading the region to strong sales and market performance.­

Chief Operating Officer Andy Hay will serve as the company's new CEO upon Taylor's retirement. Andy began his career with Sysmex 32 years ago when he joined the United Kingdom distributor of Sysmex hematology products and was a founding member of Sysmex United Kingdom. For the last 21 years, he has successfully led key areas of commercial operations including sales, marketing, R&D, training and operations for Sysmex America. During this time, he led the launch of multiple new products, introduced virtual instructor-led training with the opening of the Center for Learning and oversaw the development of several informatic solutions. Since 2018, he has served as Chief Operating Officer of Sysmex America and CEO of Sysmex Canada.

"Andy has consistently delivered results by aligning innovative technology with customer care, while maintaining clinical excellence in the healthcare community," said Iwane Matsui, Chairperson, Sysmex America. "Andy's passion for excellence will drive even further growth in the Americas."

"I'm honored and excited to have the opportunity to work with our talented leadership team and employees around the world to advance Sysmex's growth strategy," said Andy Hay. "It's been my privilege to work with and learn from Ralph Taylor and Sysmex America's prior CEOs."

About Sysmex America

Sysmex America is lighting the way to better health with diagnostic solutions that transform the future of healthcare and contribute to healthier lives. Its innovative hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology are reshaping the world of diagnostics. As America's regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its "Honor Roll." Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.

SOURCE Sysmex America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sysmex.com/us

