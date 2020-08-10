Sysmex America Signs Exclusive Agreement to Distribute and Service Siemens Healthineers Automated Urine Chemistry Analyzer

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysmex America, Inc., a leading diagnostic solutions company offering hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology for optimal clinical laboratory performance, announced an exclusive agreement with Siemens Healthineers that grants North American rights to distribute and service Siemens Healthineers CLINITEK Novus Automated Urine Analyzer for hospital and reference laboratory use. The CLINITEK Novus Automated Urine Analyzer combines dry-pad urine chemistry technology and a cassette test format to help ensure maximum productivity and standardized testing.

"Sysmex America is proud to add Siemens Healthineers CLINITEK Novus Urine Analyzer, the best in class strip reader available in North America, to its line of products," said Andy Hay, chief operating officer of Sysmex America. "Siemens Healthineers CLINITEK Novus Urine Analyzer completes Sysmex America's automated urinalysis portfolio, resulting in a modular and fully automated urinalysis workflow solution that integrates urine chemistry, fluorescent flow cytometry and digital imaging."

The CLINITEK Novus Automated Urine Analyzer offers a full spectrum of chemistry strip tests. The analyzer also features unique and easy-to-use "load-and-go" test cassettes that simplify operation.

"Demand for superior technology, system flexibility and workflow efficiency continues to grow and partnerships such as this one with Sysmex America are key to meeting the unique needs of each laboratory," said Christoph Pedain, PhD, Head of Point of Care Diagnostics for Siemens Healthineers. "Sysmex America is a trusted leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories."

The Siemens Healthineers CLINITEK Novus Automated Urine Analyzer will be distributed by Sysmex America as a fully integrated component of the company's portfolio of UN-Series™ instruments and as a stand-alone product, both with full-service support provided by Sysmex America.

To learn more about Sysmex urinalysis products visit www.sysmex.com/UA.

About Sysmex America

Sysmex America is lighting the way to better health with diagnostic solutions that transform the future of healthcare and contribute to healthier lives. Its innovative hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology are reshaping the world of diagnostics. As America's regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its "Honor Roll." Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.

SOURCE Sysmex America, Inc.

