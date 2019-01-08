Sysmex Canada Names Ian Heynen General Manager of Sysmex Canada

Mr. Heynen brings more than 15 years of leadership experience working with healthcare companies, most recently as senior vice president of sales and marketing for Profound Medical Corp. In this position, he led commercial teams to grow global sales by opening new and expanding existing markets and developing direct and distributor-based sales channels including Philips and Siemens MRI partnerships. Prior to Profound, as acting president of the International Division of Hologic, Inc., Mr. Heynen was responsible for revenue across Hologic's Breast Health, Surgical, and Diagnostics businesses in all regions outside of the United States. He began his Hologic career in 2010 with the company's acquisition of Sentinelle Medical Inc., an advanced breast MRI imaging company, where he served a dual role of chief financial officer and chief operating officer developing the company from initial commercialization to sustainable growth. While at Sentinelle, he was responsible for global distribution agreements with GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare and Toshiba Medical, and expanded distribution to include Hologic's regional channels following the acquisition. Mr. Heynen started his healthcare career at GE Healthcare as financial controller and later as the services marketing manager for the Canadian healthcare business.

"Ian is a strong leader with a successful track record of delivering business results," said Andy Hay, chief executive officer of Sysmex Canada. "The combination of his passion for growing teams and his healthcare experience will aid Sysmex in bringing to market new products that equip patients, and the healthcare professionals who treat them, with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence," Hay said.

Mr. Heynen holds a Master of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University, a Master of Applied Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of British Columbia, and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Chemical Engineering from University of Waterloo. He is also a Certified Professional Accountant.

About Sysmex Canada

Sysmex Canada in Ontario serves as the Canadian headquarters for Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation. Sysmex Canada sells and supports Sysmex hematology and urinalysis automated analyzers, reagents, and information technology products and services to healthcare facilities within the country's 10 provinces and three territories. Since its start in 2008, Sysmex Canada has grown significantly as a result of service agreements with some of the country's largest healthcare providers including the Eastern Ontario Regional Laboratory Association of the Champlain Local Health Integration Network (LHIN), comprised of 16 hospitals, and Diagnostic Services Manitoba which is comprised of 67 sites throughout urban and rural Manitoba. Other Canadian healthcare providers currently benefiting from Sysmex's products and services include blood centers, cancer centers, CRO/Research Centers and Canadian National Defense.

SOURCE Sysmex Canada, Inc.