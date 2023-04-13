Sysmex Inostics and Genomic Testing Cooperative Form Partnership to Accelerate Therapeutic Discovery and Development

BALTIMORE and IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysmex Inostics Inc., a subsidiary of Japan's Sysmex Corporation and Baltimore-based biotechnology firm, and Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC), based in Irvine, California, formed a strategic partnership for Sysmex Inostics to commercialize GTC's tissue and liquid biopsy solid tumors and hematology assay services to biopharma customers. This includes GTC's Solid Tumor Profile Plus, Liquid Trace™ Solid Tumor Profile, Liquid Trace™ Hematology Profile, and Hematology Profile Plus assay services.

The partnership synergizes GTC's proprietary genomic databases, technology in artificial intelligence (AI), and DNA and RNA next generation sequencing (NGS) profiling, with Sysmex Inostics's global commercial capabilities in biopharma therapeutic development and ultra-sensitive Plasma-Safe-SeqS technology.

Shinichi Sato, president, and Chief Executive Officer of Sysmex Inostics, stated, "Our new relationship with GTC extends our commitment to our biopharma partners. We understand not one testing solution fits all stages of therapeutic development and it was imperative to offer our biopharma partners GTC's broader panels for their discovery work." And added, "It's truly a special day for Sysmex Inostics."

"The alliance with Sysmex Inostics is fundamental to our mission of democratizing genomic testing and making it available and affordable to every patient dealing with cancer. It represents another step forward in our efforts to expand our cooperative model," stated Maher Albitar, MD, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Medical Officer of GTC.

The collaboration provides biopharma a full suite of assay services from both companies for each phase in the clinical trial process. The companies will also work jointly on improvements and new indications of the tests for use by biopharma researchers.

GTC's cooperative state-of-the-art and cost-effective offerings are distinctive and cover various modalities including chromosomal abnormalities, RNA expression and immunophenotyping, tumor cell of origin, homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), tumor mutation burden (TMB), exon skipping, and levels of EBV and HPV viral RNA if present. GTC testing uses proprietary AI analysis of DNA and RNA data from blood and tissue samples. Further setting them apart, various GTC's tests have CE IVDR and New York State (NYS) approval with Medicare Reimbursement, the lab has CAP, CLIA and NYS licensure.

Sysmex Inostics adds its long-standing biopharma relationships and commercial capabilities to the partnership. The company will also continue to serve the market with CLIA-validated Plasma-Safe-SeqS testing, expertly curated and ultra-sensitive liquid biopsy panel to detect known cancer driving mutations. The technology allows biopharma to expedite clinical trial patient enrollment with the peace of mind their patients are being monitored with one of the most sensitive liquid biopsy tests on the market.

Sysmex Inostics & GTC will exhibit at the American Association for Cancer Research® (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 in Orlando, FL from April 16, through April 19, 2023. Both companies will take meetings with the over 20,000 global cancer research professionals in attendance.

About Sysmex Inostics

Sysmex Inostics, Inc., a subsidiary of Japan's Sysmex Corporation, is a Baltimore-based biotechnology firm and CLIA-certified lab offering biomarker testing to accelerate the development of personalized medicine.

The company's goal is to transform the future of health, so life's potential is not determined by a diagnosis of cancer and other devasting diseases. Utilizing its patented technologies, Sysmex Inostics can detect rare and minute traces of some of the world's most elusive diseases, allowing for actionable insights to treat patients most effectively and enable them to live their fullest life beyond diagnosis.

Since 2008, Sysmex Inostics has played a significant role in solid tumor and liquid cancer discoveries serving the pharmaceutical, clinical, and research communities with the first commercially available liquid biopsy technology, OncoBEAM™. Now with its next generation sequencing (NGS) Plasma-Safe-SeqS technology panels, Sysmex Inostics empowers more accurate detection of low-frequency biomarkers with ultra-sensitive 0.03% to 0.05% allele frequency from a simple blood draw to expedite studies and uncover deeper insights into therapy response.

The company offers CLIA validated NGS testing services for AML, breast cancer, HPV16/18 quantification, HNSCC, and solid tumors impacted by RAS-RAF and PI3K signaling pathways.

In 2021, Sysmex Corporation announced a global strategic alliance with QIAGEN® to provide custom cancer companion diagnostics (CDx) utilizing Plasma-Safe-SeqS technology. The alliance is intended to promote early clinical implementation of Sysmex Inostics' technology to expedite clinical trial timelines for pharmaceutical companies that develop molecularly targeted drugs for cancer.

About Genomic Testing Cooperative, LCA

Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC) is a privately-owned molecular testing company located in Irvine, CA. The company operates based on a cooperative (co-op) business model. Members of the co-op hold type A shares with voting rights. The company offers its patron members a full suite of comprehensive genomic profiling based mainly on next generation sequencing. The co-op model allows GTC to make the testing and information platform available to members at a lower cost because of a lower overhead. For more information, please visit https://genomictestingcooperative.com/.

