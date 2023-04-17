Sysmex Inostics Exhibits at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023 in Orlando

-- Showcases New Partnership with Genomic Testing Cooperative to Oncology Testing Capabilities to Biopharma Researchers --

BALTIMORE, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysmex Inostics Inc., a subsidiary of Japan's Sysmex Corporation and Baltimore-based biotechnology firm and CLIA-certified lab, is exhibiting at the American Association for Cancer Research® (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 in Orlando, FL from April 16, 2023, through April 19, 2023. The company is exhibiting at "Booth 1325" to meet with the over 20,000 global cancer research professionals in attendance.

While at AACR, Sysmex Inostics will take applications for its Cancer Research Excellence Program (CREP) announced in February. Winning cancer researchers receive free testing services of the company's Plasma-Safe-SeqS technology, breast cancer or RAS-RAF signaling pathway panels. The program is open to U.S. solid tumor researchers at academic, medical, non-profit or government organizations; acceptance of applications ends on April 30, 2023.

"At Sysmex Inostics we value every person, decision, and molecule within the therapeutic research journey including at the academic bench," said Shinichi Sato, President, and CEO of Sysmex Inostics. "Our CREP extends our reach into the medical research market increasing the adoption of our sensitive liquid biopsy technology, Plasma-Safe-SeqS, while also advancing critical early scientific discoveries."

Showcases New Biopharma Market Offering

On April 13th the company announced a strategic partnership with Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC), a molecular testing company in Irvine, CA, for Sysmex Inostics to commercialize GTC's DNA and RNA next generation sequencing (NGS) services to biopharma customers. The partnership synergizes GTC's proprietary testing, genomic databases, artificial intelligence (AI) technology with Sysmex Inostics' global commercial capabilities in biopharma therapeutic development and highly sensitive Plasma-Safe-SeqS technology.

Biopharma researchers and patients now have access to the testing they need at every stage of the clinical trial process from Sysmex Inostics. GTC's suite of genomic assays – Solid Tumor Profile Plus, Liquid Trace™ Solid Tumor Profile, Liquid Trace™ Hematology Profile, and Hematology Profile Plus – allows biopharma researchers tissue and liquid biopsy solid tumors and hematology assay services while discovering new molecules. While Sysmex Inostics' CLIA-validated Plasma-Safe-SeqS ultra-sensitive liquid biopsy technology allows biopharma to expedite clinical trial patient enrollment knowing patients are being monitored with one of the most sensitive liquid biopsy tests on the market.

"At Sysmex Inostics we understand how drugs are developed and we know not one test fits all stages of the process. It was imperative to offer our biopharma partners broader panels for their discovery work. Our new partnership with GTC for pan-cancer testing services and existing collaboration with QIAGEN, for CDx development and regulatory submission, gives us the ability to support the entire therapeutic development journey," said Sato.

GTC has established a network of cooperative testing facilities that enable testing in clinical settings and in support of biopharma research products with available Medicare reimbursement. The companies will work jointly on improvements and new indications of the tests for use by researchers.

About Sysmex Inostics

Sysmex Inostics, Inc., a subsidiary of Japan's Sysmex Corporation, is a Baltimore-based biotechnology firm and CLIA-certified lab offering biomarker testing to accelerate the development of personalized medicine.

The company's goal is to transform the future of health, so life's potential is not determined by a diagnosis of cancer and other devasting diseases. Utilizing its patented technologies, Sysmex Inostics can detect rare and minute traces of some of the world's most elusive diseases, allowing for actionable insights to treat patients most effectively and enable them to live their fullest life beyond diagnosis.

Since 2008, Sysmex Inostics has played a significant role in solid tumor and liquid cancer discoveries serving the pharmaceutical, clinical, and research communities with the first commercially available liquid biopsy technology, OncoBEAM™. Now with its next generation sequencing (NGS) Plasma-Safe-SeqS technology panels, Sysmex Inostics empowers more accurate detection of low-frequency biomarkers with ultra-sensitive 0.03% to 0.05% allele frequency from a simple blood draw to expedite studies and uncover deeper insights into therapy response.

The company offers CLIA validated NGS testing services for AML, breast cancer, HPV16/18 quantification, HNSCC, and solid tumors impacted by RAS-RAF and PI3K signaling pathways.

In 2021, Sysmex Corporation announced a global strategic alliance with QIAGEN® to provide custom cancer companion diagnostics (CDx) utilizing Plasma-Safe-SeqS technology. The alliance is intended to promote early clinical implementation of Sysmex Inostics' technology to expedite clinical trial timelines for pharmaceutical companies that develop molecularly targeted drugs for cancer.

For more information, refer to www.sysmex-inostics.com or email [email protected].

