Sysmex Inostics Expands OncoBEAM™ Liquid Biopsy Testing in the U.S. to Assist Clinicians and Patients

Sysmex Inostics, a subsidiary of Sysmex Corporation, a global leader in blood based circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis and molecular diagnostics for oncology, announces the expansion of OncoBEAM liquid biopsy testing in the United States. Sysmex Inostics' CLIA certified testing lab offers the firm's signature OncoBEAM liquid biopsy testing technology enabling oncologists to detect the mutation status of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from patients diagnosed with cancer. The OncoBEAM liquid biopsy test is based on the BEAMing technology which combines emulsion based PCR with flow cytometry. This technology enables the molecular analysis of tumor DNA shed from primary and metastatic tumors, found circulating in the blood of patients. Due to its minimal-invasiveness, OncoBEAM blood tests introduce new possibilities for the management of various cancers like skin, colorectal, breast, and lung cancer. Now, a simple blood draw can support clinical decision making by physicians in the context of therapy selection, assessment of drug response, resistance and recurrence monitoring.

The OncoBEAM technology is available in Europe and the U.S. and was one of the first ctDNA liquid biopsy assays implemented for clinical use. OncoBEAM testing has been highlighted in several peer reviewed publications over the last decade and Sysmex Inostics is widely regarded as a pioneer in ctDNA based liquid biopsy testing. "We are pleased to be able to expand the availability of OncoBEAM in the U.S. through our CLIA certified laboratory in Baltimore, MD. Due to the rapid turnaround time to results, mimimal invasiveness and real-time reflection of tumor genetics, the OncoBEAM blood tests represent a valuable tool to complement clinical decision making," said Dr. Frank Diehl, President and CEO of Sysmex Inostics.

To coincide with the expansion of the U.S. patient testing business, Sysmex Inostics is launching a new website, http://www.OncoBEAM.com . This site, dedicated to patients and clinicians, and will serve as a resource to learn more about OncoBEAM liquid biopsy testing. The site will provide up to date information on the benefits of liquid biopsy testing across melanoma, NSCLC and CRC with specific information on each test including OncoBEAM™ TEST REQUISITION FORM.

About OncoBEAM™

Sysmex Inostics highly sensitive OncoBEAM™ services allow for molecular genetic analysis of cell-free tumor DNA from blood or plasma, delivering an individualized approach to complement treatment decision-making in oncology. Based on the highly sensitivity BEAMing technology developed at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, OncoBEAM™ testing is able to provide hotspot mutation analysis for the accurate and reliable detection of rare mutant molecules of tumor DNA from blood samples of patients with cancer. Due to its minimal-invasive nature, OncoBEAM™ delivers new possibilities for cancer management while minimizing costs and risks inherent with tissue biopsies. The OncoBEAM™ assays target a wide variety of clinically actionable genetic mutations in various cancers like melanoma, colorectal, and lung cancer, delivering information in real-time to support therapy selection, detection of emergent mutations and assessment of drug response. In US, OncoBEAM™ tests are only available through the service laboratory tests. OncoBEAM™ RAS CRC CE IVD kit is available in EU.

About Sysmex Inostics

Sysmex Inostics, a subsidiary of Sysmex Corporation, is a molecular diagnostic company whose core competency is mutation detection utilizing highly sensitive technologies such as Plasma-Sequencing and BEAMing. Sysmex Inostics is a trusted partner to leading pharmaceutical companies, advancing their efforts to bring the most effective personalized cancer therapies to global markets.

With BEAMing being one of the most sensitive technologies available today for the detection of tumor specific somatic mutations in blood samples, Sysmex Inostics' OncoBEAM™ services are readily available to support clinical trials and research in oncology. Furthermore, Sysmex companion diagnostics (CDx) team offers services for the development of non-invasive cell-free DNA-based IVD tests supported by a growing network of partners to cover the entire IVD development process. In addition, OncoBEAM™ tests are available through a CLIA certified laboratory for routine clinical analysis.

Sysmex Inostics' headquarters and GCP Service Laboratory are located in Hamburg Germany; Sysmex Inostics' CLIA certified and GCP Clinical Laboratory is located in Baltimore, Maryland; Sysmex Inostics' Commercial Offices are located in Mundelein, IL. For more information on OncoBEAM™ blood testing and the BEAMing technology refer to http://www.sysmex-inostics.com or email info@sysmex-inostics.com



