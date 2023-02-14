Sysmex Inostics Opens Cancer Research Excellence Program for Submissions

-- Increases Access to Plasma-Safe-SeqS Technology --

BALTIMORE, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysmex Inostics Inc., a subsidiary of Japan's Sysmex Corporation and Baltimore-based biotechnology firm and CLIA-certified lab, has opened submissions for its Cancer Research Excellence Program (CREP). The program is open to U.S. solid tumor researchers at academic, medical, non-profit or government organizations. Winning clinical researchers receive free testing services of the company's Plasma-Safe-SeqS technology, breast cancer or RAS-RAF signaling pathway panels.

Both testing services are ideal solutions for solid tumor research when ultra-sensitive detection of mutational drivers is needed. The breast cancer panel detects mutations in established and emerging predictive markers, resistance mutations, and frequently occurring genetic alterations in breast cancer. The RAS-RAF panel can track key mutations in the RAS-RAF and PIK3 pathways with maximum efficiency for therapy selection (EGFR or other targeted treatments), monitoring therapeutic efficacy, identifying treatment resistance, and avoiding over-treatment – maximizing quality of life during treatment.

"For a decade, Sysmex Inostics has served pharmaceutical oncology researchers, aiding in the development of revolutionary drugs with its CLIA-validated ultra-sensitive liquid biopsy testing service. However, our Plasma-Safe-SeqS services are also an ideal fit for clinical researchers outside of the Pharma industry who are close to the patient and work hand-in-hand with physicians," commented Shinichi Sato, President & CEO of Sysmex Inostics.

"This program expands the opportunity to provide clinical researchers with another tool to uncover deeper insights into therapy response and help patients, while expanding clinical data of our Plasma-Safe-SeqS technology," Shinichi concluded.

Process to Select Participants

U.S. clinical researchers must submit information about themselves and their research and provide details on how they plan to harness the powers of the breast cancer or RAS-RAF signaling pathway panel services in their research. Entries will be accepted from February 14, 2023, until 11:59pm EST, April 30, 2023. The Sysmex Inostics' Scientific Review Board (SII-SRB) will review each proposal for scientific soundness, impact, feasibility, ethics, and overall alignment with Sysmex Inostics priorities. Twenty finalists will be announced in May 2023.

Finalists will be asked to submit additional details on their research and after evaluation of those submissions two winners will be announced in June 2023. Runners-up will be offered a ten percent discount on Plasma-Safe-SeqS sample processing to complete the work they submitted.

In addition to the open submission process, Sysmex Inostics will also take submissions for this CREP from the twenty thousand attendees at The American Association for Cancer Research® (AACR) Annual Meeting April 16-19, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida where it will be exhibiting.

For contest rules, additional information on CREP and to apply visit the link – CREP details.

About Sysmex Inostics

Sysmex Inostics, Inc., a subsidiary of Japan's Sysmex Corporation, is a Baltimore-based biotechnology firm and CLIA-certified lab offering biomarker testing to accelerate the development of personalized medicine.

The company's goal is to transform the future of health, so life's potential is not determined by a diagnosis of cancer and other devasting diseases. Utilizing its patented technologies, Sysmex Inostics can detect rare and minute traces of some of the world's most elusive diseases, allowing for actionable insights to treat patients most effectively and enable them to live their fullest life beyond diagnosis.

Since 2008, Sysmex Inostics has played a significant role in solid tumor and liquid cancer discoveries serving the pharmaceutical, clinical, and research communities with the first commercially available liquid biopsy technology, OncoBEAM™. Now with its next generation sequencing (NGS) Plasma-Safe-SeqS technology panels, Sysmex Inostics empowers more accurate detection of low-frequency biomarkers with ultra-sensitive 0.03% to 0.05% allele frequency from a simple blood draw to expedite studies and uncover deeper insights into therapy response.

The company offers CLIA validated NGS testing services for AML, breast cancer, HPV16/18 quantification, HNSCC, and solid tumors impacted by RAS-RAF and PI3K signaling pathways.

In 2021, Sysmex Corporation announced a global strategic alliance with QIAGEN® to provide custom cancer companion diagnostics (CDx) utilizing Plasma-Safe-SeqS technology. The alliance is intended to promote early clinical implementation of Sysmex Inostics' technology to expedite clinical trial timelines for pharmaceutical companies that develop molecularly targeted drugs for cancer.

For more information, refer to www.sysmex-inostics.com or email [email protected].

