SYSO Technologies and Tribal Energy Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Clean Energy Development for Tribes

News provided by

SYSO Technologies; Tribal Energy DevCo

19 Oct, 2023, 09:15 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSO Technologies, a prominent market operations service provider specializing in renewable energy and storage assets across North America, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Tribal Energy DevCo, a Native American owned business at the forefront of helping Tribes develop large scale renewable energy projects using federally recognized Tribal Energy Development Organizations. This groundbreaking collaboration represents a significant step towards advancing sustainable energy solutions while fostering economic growth within tribal communities.

Continue Reading

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

  1. Market Expansion: The partnership will facilitate the expansion of renewable energy projects on tribal lands across the US, harnessing the potential for increased clean energy generation and providing workforce experience for Tribal members.
  2. Technological Innovation: SYSO will provide state-of-the-art market operations solutions, including advanced monitoring and control systems, enabling tribal energy projects to operate efficiently and maximize their economic potential.

Commenting on the partnership, Nick Speyer President of SYSO, stated, "We are excited to collaborate with Tribal Energy, a trailblazer in clean energy development. This partnership signifies our shared commitment to promoting renewable energy while benefiting tribal communities and the environment."

Chris Whitely, CEO of Tribal Energy, added, "SYSO's market operations expertise will be invaluable as we extend traditional tribal values of sustainability into the energy future for tribal nations and the rest of the US. Together, we are poised to make a lasting impact on clean energy initiatives and provide economic benefits for Tribes."

About SYSO: SYSO is a leading market operations service provider dedicated to optimizing renewable energy and storage assets across North America. With a focus on efficiency and sustainability, SYSO empowers clients to navigate the evolving energy landscape successfully.

About Tribal Energy: Tribal Energy is a Native American owned business leading the way with Tribes to identify clean energy investments. Committed to energy independence and environmental stewardship, Tribal Energy collaborates with Tribes to develop, own and operate large scale renewable energy projects. Tribal Energy is actively assembling a $600-800 million portfolio of renewable energy projects in partnership with Tribes.

SOURCE SYSO Technologies; Tribal Energy DevCo

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.