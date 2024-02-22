SYSPRO Americas Announces Winners of 2023 PartnerUP Awards

Awards Recognize Partners Who Have Achieved Extraordinary Growth and Empowered Customers to Succeed

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of ERP software, today announced the winners of its 2023 SYSPRO Americas PartnerUP Awards.

These awards recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of SYSPRO partners during fiscal year 2023. The winners exemplify the highest standards for enabling customer success, innovation, and collaboration.

The 2023 Americas PartnerUP Award winners are:

Top Producing Partner — BT Partners
BT Partners generated the highest revenue overall and have made a significant commitment to and investment in their extensive SYSPRO practice. By valuing customer relationships over transactions, their team of trusted technology advisors have helped clients thrive.

Highest Percentage Revenue Growth Year-over-Year – Hazel United Group (HUG)
HUG had the highest YoY growth across all US and Canadian partners, demonstrating a clear focus on closing net new accounts and generating significant growth from their existing customers. 

New Partner of the Year — Reboot, Inc.
Reboot, a managed service provider (MSP), signed on as a new SYSPRO partner in late 2023, and closed their first deal within just a few months, showing incredible drive and commitment right out of the gate.

Sales & Marketing Excellence — Umbrella Consulting
Awarded to the partner that has excelled in generating leads, closing deals and truly demonstrating a growth mindset in everything they do. With their sales and marketing expertise, Umbrella generated the highest number of opportunities and had the highest number of wins.

ISV of the Year — riteSOFT
riteSOFT's warehouse management and time tracking software solutions integrate seamlessly with SYSPRO ERP. In 2023, riteSOFT generated the highest amount of revenue of all our ISV partners.

"'Winning together' is one of SYSPRO's six core values, and we firmly believe that our success depends on our partners succeeding," said Lou Sassano, Vice President of Channel at SYSPRO Americas. "These partners demonstrated a commitment to excellence in 2023 that strengthened their businesses, accelerated SYSPRO's growth and empowered our joint manufacturing and distribution customers to break through barriers and exceed their own expectations."

For more information on SYSPRO's PartnerUP Program, please visit https://us.syspro.com/syspro-partner-program/.

About SYSPRO
SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com.  

SYSPRO ERP and SugarCRM Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Product Offering for Optimizing Operations and Driving Additional Revenue

SYSPRO 2023 Product Release Delivers Quality Control, Warehouse Management, Enhanced Security, and Process Automation

