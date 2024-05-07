Winners include BT Partners, Lonehill Systems, NexSys, riteSOFT and Umbrella Consulting

TUSTIN, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of ERP software, today announced the recipients of the 2023 Global PartnerUP Awards. These awards recognize outstanding achievements and contributions made by SYSPRO's top performing partners in delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to customers worldwide.

SYSPRO Announces Winners of Global PartnerUP Awards 2023. Winners include BT Partners, Lonehill Systems, NexSys, riteSOFT and Umbrella Consulting

The Global PartnerUP Awards highlight SYSPRO's ongoing commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation, and success within its partner network. These partners exemplify the values and vision of SYSPRO and are instrumental in helping businesses thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

The winners are:

Top Sales Partner: BT Partners: Recognized for their exceptional sales performance and commitment to delivering SYSPRO solutions to customers.

Innovation and Modernization in SYSPRO: Lonehill Systems: Awarded for their innovative approach to leveraging SYSPRO technology to drive modernization and efficiency in business operations.

Commitment to SYSPRO: Umbrella Consulting: Celebrated for their unwavering commitment to SYSPRO's vision and values, as well as their dedication to customer success.

Phil Duff Partner of the Year Award: NexSys: This prestigious award, named after SYSPRO's co-founder and executive chairman, Phil Duff, recognizes partners who have demonstrated outstanding excellence, leadership, and overall contribution to the SYSPRO ecosystem.

ISV of the Year: riteSOFT: Recognized for their exceptional data collection automation software solutions which enhance and extend the functionality of SYSPRO's ERP platform.

"These exceptional partners have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and unwavering commitment to SYSPRO and our customers," said Michael Bennett, Global Channel Executive at SYSPRO. "Their dedication and expertise play a crucial role in driving success and growth for our customers. At SYSPRO, we win together."

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

