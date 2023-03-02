Global ERP leader provides deeper supply chain connectivity, business intelligence and decision-making tools in new release

TUSTIN, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software for manufacturers and distributors, today announced new capabilities to their latest ERP release with enriched functionality for improved internal and organizational controls, a connected supply chain, deeper business intelligence and digital dexterity.

Key pillars and highlights of the release include:

SYSPRO delivers cutting-edge capabilities to manufacturers in latest release

1. Improved information and intelligence

Manufacturing leaders today want a centralized BI solution that places intelligence at the heart of business operations. One of the standout features of the new release is SYSPRO Embedded Analytics, which integrates intelligence and data capabilities directly within the ERP system, providing heightened visibility of operational activity across the organization. This empowers SYSPRO users to easily create, customize, and deploy dashboards and visualizations anywhere in SYSPRO, providing real-time, accurate, and relevant data from all aspects of the business.

2. Enhanced organizational controls

SYSPRO's Dimension Analysis feature extends the product's financial reporting capability, offering a multi-dimensional, detailed view of an organization's financial data, as well as allowing users to slice and dice that data according to requirements with minimal effort. With Dimension Analysis, users can easily categorize financial transactions to provide business context for deeper analysis and decision-making.

The solution results in increased flexibility and improved governance as businesses continue to scale up and extend operations across geographical boundaries.

3. Increased visibility across the supply chain

Another feature added to the SYSPRO ERP system is the Sales Price Hierarchy solution. This extends the price lists and price groups capability, enabling agility in determining price structure, prioritization, and ease of preparing prices in advance of promotions, seasonal fluctuations, or cost changes. The result is improved optimization of the sales and distribution channel, as well as aftermarket support for sales.

4. Enhanced digital dexterity

As SYSPRO advances into a Digital Business Platform, manufacturers and distributors will enhance their digital dexterity with the new Application Designer capability.

The Low Code Application Designer can be used to easily integrate new solutions into SYSPRO, and to also build bespoke solutions into the SYSPRO UI, allowing for faster custom development at a fraction of the cost. It is designed to reduce the complexity of coding by providing a simple interface to the SYSPRO core functionality as well as inherits and harnesses all SYSPRO's underlying security, enrichment, and flexibility.

5. Improved control of internal operations

As globalization continues and access to world markets becomes easier, manufacturers and distributors are under pressure to remain competitive and improve internal efficiencies while reducing costs and being able to deliver their product anywhere in the world at short notice. The Kanban Automated Replenishment allows SYSPRO customers to manage bin replenishment on a pull system, resulting in increased productivity, reduced manual administration, and improvement of continuous stock levels.

"The recent economic volatility has tested the resiliency of manufacturers and distributors and their ability to meet the demand of customers or connect with global supply chains. There is a growing need for visibility and organizational efficiency, which requires businesses to shift away from manual systems and instead leverage meaningful data intelligence," said Paulo de Matos, Chief Product Officer at SYSPRO.

"The capabilities of the latest release of SYSPRO ERP Software enables our customers to improve overall control of their business's value chain," he concluded.

For more information on SYSPRO ERP Software, visit www.syspro.com.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com

