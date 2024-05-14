TUSTIN, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of ERP software, today announced that SYSPRO 8 2023 was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Awards in the Best ERP category in the 22nd Annual American Business® Awards.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

SYSPRO Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner for Best ERP in 2024 American Business Awards

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"This ERP solution stands out for its quality management, invoice automation, and advanced analytics features," wrote one of the Stevie judges about SYSPRO 8. "Customer retention (98%), CODiE awards, and positive reviews from Forbes Advisor solidify its market performance. User testimonials highlight benefits like automation and customization."

"Winning a Gold Stevie award in the ERP category is exceptional validation of the SYSPRO platform," said Brian Rainboth, CEO, SYSPRO Americas. "Tailored specifically for the needs of mid-market manufacturers and distributors, SYSPRO ERP enables our enables our customers to optimize operations across their business, while gaining deeper visibility and control. We're constantly honing and improving with every release based on the needs of our customers. We're proud to accept this award."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

