SYSPRO Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner for its ERP Solution In 2023 American Business Awards®

SYSPRO recognized for new Embedded Analytics capability; Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 13 in New York

TUSTIN, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of ERP software, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the ERP Solution category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®. Judges specifically highlighted SYSPRO's new Embedded Analytics functionality as a standout feature that resulted in the recognition.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

SYSPRO 8 2022 is the most recent release of SYSPRO ERP and the solution that was selected for the Gold Stevie Award. From financials and the supply chain, to inventory and forecasting, SYSPRO ERP provides mid-market manufacturers and distributors with a foundation for digital transformation that's designed to meet their unique business challenges.

The new version includes significant enhancements and new capabilities, most notably:

Embedded Analytics : Empowers everyday manufacturing and distribution business users to conduct sophisticated analyses on data directly within the ERP system to gain insights without burdening IT.

: Empowers everyday manufacturing and distribution business users to conduct sophisticated analyses on data directly within the ERP system to gain insights without burdening IT. Digital Business Platform: This low-code application designer enables business users to easily build their own apps solutions into the SYSPRO UI and integrate other software, enabling faster custom development at a fraction of the cost.

"[SYSPRO's] nomination is a great example of how hard work and dedication can lead to success," wrote one of the judges. "Your focus on data and analytics is commendable, and it is clear that your organization is making strides."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

"As an organization, we're constantly pushing our solution forward, and this award echoes what we're hearing from customers," said Scott Hebert, CEO, SYSPRO USA. "The new embedded analytics and digital business platform capabilities are powerful tools for manufacturers and distributors so they can make timely data-driven decisions and rapidly create new apps and integrations. It's an honor to be recognized by the American Business Awards."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About the Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com.

