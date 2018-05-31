SYSPRO Honored As Silver Stevie® Company of the Year Award Winner by American Business Awards®

SYSPRO was recognized based on numerous stand-out accomplishments over the course of 2017. The company introduced several new technologies, including advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities. SYSPRO's AI Technology – referred to as Ken, the SYSPRO Chatbot – resides in the SYSPRO ERP ecosystem to handle self-service requests and provide a consistent, collaborative user experience via any social media application. With the capability to do 150 or more skill sets for routine tasks like checking stock availability, pricing configured products, checking account balances or order statuses, "Ken" can also bridge to complex tasks like creating sales orders from chat conversations or resolving order issues. SYSPRO's AI technology eliminates repetitive tasks, better predicts trends, and provides its customers with insight on actions to take before issues occur. Equally as important, SYSPRO's AI capabilities enable businesses to provide a consistent customer experience.

In 2017, SYSPRO also unveiled the global SYSPRO PartnerUP Program aimed at companies that are either existing ERP resellers, or those seeking to expand into ERP sales, implementation or both. The PartnerUP Program offers high-quality partner training opportunities, dedicated end-to-end partner support, rich channel sales and marketing resources, and relentless focus on building long-term relationships.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year and Marketing Campaign of the Year.

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2018 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services and SoftPro.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO's strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success.

SYSPRO has more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents. For more information, visit www.syspro.com.

