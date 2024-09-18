SYSPRO SPARK Global Customer Roadshow 2024 to Feature Generative AI and ERP Insights, Customer Success Panel Discussions

The Americas leg of the SPARK Roadshow will take place in Chicago, San Diego and Toronto in October

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSPRO , a global provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, today announced the North American dates of the 2024 Global SYSPRO SPARK Roadshow, which will take place in Chicago, San Diego and Toronto in October.

In each city, SYSPRO will host a day-long global customer event that includes practical advice about incorporating generative AI with ERP, panel discussions where customers share lessons learned and best practices, and a sneak peek about what's next for SYSPRO ERP.

Keynote speakers at the roadshow events will be:

Marc Beauchamp , President of SCI Global ( Toronto ) : Marc will explore the array of government incentives available to Canadian manufacturing businesses, providing practical strategies for leveraging these opportunities to expand operations, invest in innovation, and enhance their workforce.

: Marc will explore the array of government incentives available to Canadian manufacturing businesses, providing practical strategies for leveraging these opportunities to expand operations, invest in innovation, and enhance their workforce. John McDonald , Head of Strategy & Initiatives, Tulsa Innovation Labs ( Chicago and San Diego ): John will share practical insights on how manufacturers can apply generative AI to everyday operations to gain a competitive edge. This session will also include a peer-to-peer workshop, providing hands-on experience and collaborative learning opportunities.

Customer speakers in each city include:

At each event, SYSPRO subject matter experts, including Chief Innovation Officer Kevin Dherman and Senior Vice President of Professional Services Gavin Verreyne, will show how AI has been seamlessly integrated into SYSPRO ERP, provide an early look at upcoming new capabilities and give deep dives into SYSPRO solutions for mid-market manufacturers and distributors.

"The SPARK Global Customer Roadshow is a unique opportunity to unite the global SYSPRO community," said Brian Rainboth, CEO at SYSPRO Americas. "Our leadership team looks forward to sharing new capabilities we are developing for the next release and learning with attendees how our customers are innovating in manufacturing and distribution."

For more information on the SYSPRO SPARK Global Customer Roadshow, visit https://campaign.syspro.com/spark-global-roadshow-2024 .

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com

