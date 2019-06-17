Systech and Toppan Sign Partnership Agreement to Deliver Brand Protection Solutions Worldwide

News provided by

Systech

Jun 17, 2019, 02:00 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech, a global leader in supply chain security and brand protection, and Toppan Printing (Toppan), a leading global printing company and innovator in product packaging and security solutions, have signed a five-year global licensing agreement to integrate Systech's digital e-Fingerprint® technology into Toppan's printing solutions offerings.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8471151-systech-toppan-partnership-brand-protection-solutions/

Alastair Taylor, Vice President / European Sales at Systech and Yoshiyuki Mizuguchi, General Manager at Toppan, sit down with Business Reporter to discuss the threat of counterfeiting and diversion and why current technologies being used aren’t enough to fight this growing issue.
Alastair Taylor, Vice President / European Sales at Systech and Yoshiyuki Mizuguchi, General Manager at Toppan, sit down with Business Reporter to discuss the threat of counterfeiting and diversion and why current technologies being used aren’t enough to fight this growing issue.
Systech is dedicated to innovating the way industries confront supply chain attacks. We push the technology envelope to help you protect your brand, your revenue and most importantly, your consumers. Our solutions offer the strongest, most cutting-edge brand protection by integrating authentication, traceability, serialization, and visibility for your products as they move through the supply chain.
Systech is dedicated to innovating the way industries confront supply chain attacks. We push the technology envelope to help you protect your brand, your revenue and most importantly, your consumers. Our solutions offer the strongest, most cutting-edge brand protection by integrating authentication, traceability, serialization, and visibility for your products as they move through the supply chain.
UniSecure® is a revolutionary anti-counterfeiting and product authentication solution that works with existing barcodes and packaging. With UniSecure, you don’t have to change anything to change everything about the way your brand is protected. The solution uses a simple smartphone app that facilitates product verification anytime and anywhere from manufacturer to consumer.
UniSecure® is a revolutionary anti-counterfeiting and product authentication solution that works with existing barcodes and packaging. With UniSecure, you don’t have to change anything to change everything about the way your brand is protected. The solution uses a simple smartphone app that facilitates product verification anytime and anywhere from manufacturer to consumer.
Protect Your Brand from Counterfeiting and Diversion
Protect Your Brand from Counterfeiting and Diversion
On left: Takeshi Kabayama (Head of Toppan’s Platform Business Center) - On right: Ara Ohanian (CEO, Systech)
On left: Takeshi Kabayama (Head of Toppan’s Platform Business Center) - On right: Ara Ohanian (CEO, Systech)
Alastair Taylor, Vice President / European Sales at Systech and Yoshiyuki Mizuguchi, General Manager at Toppan, sit down with Business Reporter to discuss the threat of counterfeiting and diversion and why current technologies being used aren’t enough to fight this growing issue.
Systech is dedicated to innovating the way industries confront supply chain attacks. We push the technology envelope to help you protect your brand, your revenue and most importantly, your consumers. Our solutions offer the strongest, most cutting-edge brand protection by integrating authentication, traceability, serialization, and visibility for your products as they move through the supply chain.
UniSecure® is a revolutionary anti-counterfeiting and product authentication solution that works with existing barcodes and packaging. With UniSecure, you don’t have to change anything to change everything about the way your brand is protected. The solution uses a simple smartphone app that facilitates product verification anytime and anywhere from manufacturer to consumer.
Protect Your Brand from Counterfeiting and Diversion On left: Takeshi Kabayama (Head of Toppan’s Platform Business Center) - On right: Ara Ohanian (CEO, Systech)

Ara Ohanian, Systech CEO, says, "The embedding of Systech's e-fingerprint technology into Toppan's established offering delivers the promise of intelligent packaging on a massive global scale."

The collaboration allows Systech and Toppan to deliver innovative brand protection solutions that combat counterfeiting and prevent product diversion on a global scale. The combined offerings also help brands protect themselves from revenue erosion as a result of supply chain theft, and most importantly, protect consumers from potentially harmful products.

Takeshi Kabayama, head of Toppan's Platform Business Center added, "We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Systech. Its unique, proven, non-additive brand safety solution harnesses existing product barcodes and packaging to create a unique signature that cannot be duplicated. Our combined expertise protects brand equity and provides consumer safety."

Major manufacturing brands are rapidly adopting existing technologies to fight the growing issue of product counterfeiting and diversion. However, many of these packaging elements are additive and costly. Global supply chain intrusion is on the rise and it is getting more difficult to track and trace real products with outdated technologies that can be replicated.

The statistics are staggering with companies spending over $150 billion annually in additive anti-counterfeiting packaging.  Everything from holograms, special seals and inks to watermarks and RFID tags are being utilized—all adding cost and production changes with marginal results. Systech's technology is non-additive and cost effective and can be easily implemented on existing product and labelling production lines.

About Systech
Systech is revolutionizing brand protection. For over 30 years, global brands have relied on its advanced software to combat counterfeiting, prevent product diversion and meet regulatory compliance. Innovation is deeply ingrained in Systech's DNA—from its start-up roots in advanced machine vision to pioneering pharmaceutical serialization and transforming traceability and non-additive authentication. Systech's software solutions keep products authentic, safe and connected across the supply chain—from manufacturing to the consumer's hands.

About Toppan
Toppan is a leading global provider of integrated solutions in the fields of printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, and electronics. Serving customers in every sector of business and industry, Toppan's global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges that businesses and society face in today's rapidly changing market. For more information visit www.toppan.com/en or follow Toppan on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/toppan-printing/

Media Contacts:

Jefferson Barr, VP Marketing, Systech
Jefferson.barr@systechone.com

Public Relations Division, Toppan Printing
kouhou@toppan.co.jp

SOURCE Systech

Also from this source

Systech y Toppan firman acuerdo de asociación para ofrecer...

Systech et Toppan signent un accord de partenariat pour offrir...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Systech and Toppan Sign Partnership Agreement to Deliver Brand Protection Solutions Worldwide

News provided by

Systech

Jun 17, 2019, 02:00 ET