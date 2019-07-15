Systech Named a Winner in the Mondelēz Challenge During AIPIA Summit

PRINCETON, N.J., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech was named as a winner in the Mondelēz Challenge during the AIPIA Summit of the Americas in Jersey City, New Jersey. Mondelēz International, a leading global provider of high-quality snack foods, invited companies to propose solutions that can help them incorporate active and intelligent packaging technologies across their broad portfolio of brands. Three winners were chosen by senior Mondelēz executives—Systech, BlueBite, and HP Indigo.

Counterfeiting and product diversion are prevalent in all supply chains, including the food industry, placing top brands at risk of compromising customer loyalty and lost revenue. Having secured the world's pharma supply chains for decades, Systech is now poised to bring its unparalleled brand protection solutions to the food industry. The same technology that protects billions of pharma products yearly will help keep the food industry's top brands authentic, safe and connected across the supply chain.

Systech's breakthrough digital brand protection technology is the only solution to use existing package barcodes to deliver real-time, end-to-end authentication—from manufacturing to the consumer's hands.

"Companies like Mondelēz are looking to protect their brands by deploying intelligent packaging solutions that provide data-enriched product insight across the supply chain. This insight helps them prevent product counterfeiting and diversion, while enabling enhanced consumer engagement and customer loyalty programs," commented Joe Belenardo, Senior Vice President, Systech. Mr. Belenardo continued, "Systech's Brand Protection Suite™ leverages what already exists—a QR or barcode—to protect an organization's brand and products across the supply chain. Our technology turns a QR or barcode into a unique digital e-Fingerprint® that's impossible to duplicate. Using a smartphone app, anyone can instantly authenticate products anywhere in the supply chain."

Systech provides digital product authentication and traceability solutions to combat counterfeiting, prevent diversion and meet regulatory compliance. Built on decades of experience as the leader in pharmaceutical serialization, our comprehensive brand protection suite delivers the real-time insight, actionable product data, digital connectivity and consumer engagement functionality needed to fight supply chain threats.

Global brands across industries rely on us to keep their products authentic, safe and connected—from manufacturing to the consumer's hands. Together we are revolutionizing brand protection!

