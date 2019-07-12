Systech Named in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019

PRINCETON, N.J., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech has been selected as a 2019 recipient of an SDCE 100 Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation. Systech was selected as a recipient of this prestigious award for its proven track record of delivering revolutionary technologies that ensure supply chain safety.

The SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 innovative supply chain projects. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives who are looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. Some of the other notable SDCE 100 Award winners were:

Avnet

Oracle

Uber Freight

"Every year our list of submissions for the SDCE 100 continues to grow as more companies rely on the expertise of supply management for innovative decision-making. Our winners raise the bar for what is achievable in the supply chain," says John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Our Top 100 are leading examples on how to approach and solve supply chain challenges."

Commenting on the win, Joe Belenardo, Senior Vice President, Systech said, "This award is indicative of how Systech is dedicated to innovating the way brands secure their supply chain. Our technology connects products throughout the supply chain and is the only solution to use existing package barcodes to deliver real-time, end-to-end authentication." Mr. Belenardo continued, "Systech's Brand Protection Suite™ is empowering companies across industries to protect their consumers, brand reputation and revenue from ever-evolving supply chain threats while providing new ways to connect with consumers."

About Systech

Systech provides digital product authentication and traceability solutions to combat counterfeiting, prevent diversion and meet regulatory compliance. Built on decades of experience as the leader in pharmaceutical serialization, our comprehensive brand protection suite delivers the real-time insight, actionable product data, digital connectivity and consumer engagement functionality needed to fight supply chain threats.

Global brands across industries rely on us to keep their products authentic, safe and connected—from manufacturing to the consumer's hands. Together we are revolutionizing brand protection.

