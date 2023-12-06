Systecon announces new CEO and changes to the Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Systecon Group has embarked on a global growth trajectory and today holds a position as the leading global provider of Analytical Life Cycle Management products, supporting our customers in their quest to provide and ensure cost-effective capabilities.

To further stimulate the growth and the global footprint, Systecon today announces upcoming changes to the Management team and changes made to the Board of Directors.

New Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Systecon's Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Andersson as the new Chief Executive Officer. Dan Andersson has broad experience from and a proven track record in scaling global software companies such as Outpost24 and Enea Software. With Dan on board, we are taking a significant step forward in reinforcing our global leadership position. Dan will assume the role as CEO effective January 1st, 2024.

Dan Andersson, Incoming CEO, Systecon: "I am thrilled to step into the role of CEO at Systecon and guide our dedicated global team. Together with my talented colleagues, we have a great opportunity to bring Systecon's solutions to new markets and to help even more organisations to get the right decision support for cost-effective life cycle management. I firmly believe that we have an outstanding offering that brings tremendous value to all users and vendors of complex technical systems."

Tomas Eriksson, Outgoing CEO and Member of the Board of Directors, Systecon Group: "After seven years dedicated to developing Systecon into a global leader in analytical LCM, I am passing the reins to Dan Andersson. I do this with immense pride and satisfaction in what we, the Systecon team, have accomplished over these years. In handing over the leadership to Dan, I am confident that we have chosen a leader well-equipped to steer our talented and dedicated global team to new heights. I am personally looking forward to working closely with Dan from my position on the board as we embark on this thrilling next chapter in Systecon's journey."

Patrik Alfredsson, Chairman of the Board, Systecon Group: "I am proud to announce the appointment of our new Chief Executive Officer, Dan Andersson. The extensive search has been performed in alignment with Systecon's ambitious growth strategy. This move signifies a strategic evolution in Systecon's ongoing expansion and development. With Dan joining, we greatly enhance our expertise, leveraging his extensive background in scaling global software enterprises across strategic, operational, and management dimensions."

New Member of the Board

Tomas Eriksson will hand over his position as CEO of Systecon and has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors at Systecon.

About Systecon

For over 50 years Systecon has developed methods and software that allow organizations across the globe in different industries, from defense to renewables to transport, to make informed, smarter decisions in life cycle management. We have the methodology, tools, and experience to understand and analyze the factors that affect the performance and costs of technical systems – e.g., aircraft, trains, or wind turbines – and to optimize operations, system design, and maintenance solutions based on our customers' conditions and objectives. Today Systecon is a thought leader in analytical LCM and some of the world's most complex technology projects rely on our tools and expertise.

